$250 million rich Tom Brady’s bank balance took a $60 million hit because of Bill Belichick’s shrewdness

NFL legend Tom Brady, who has a massive net worth of $250 million, could have earned at least $60 million more during his two decade-long stint with the Patriots.

Tom Brady is an all-time great. The man is 45-years-old and is still capable of running a riot on the football field. He started off in the league in the year 2000 and he hasn’t stopped ever since.

He stayed with the Patriots for two decades and won six Super Bowl titles with them. As one can expect, Brady also earned a significant amount of money during his stint with the New England-based franchise.

For the first couple of seasons, Brady took home only $600,000. However, in 2003 when he showed everyone how lethal he can be on the football field, Brady ended up earning a little over $9 million.

Tom’s pay was negotiated several times and he eventually ended up earning around $235 million in his 20-year long stint with the Patriots.

Tom Brady’s discounted deals helped the Patriots to save a lot in cap space

However, around $112 million out of the complete amount he earned came through signing bonuses. Moreover, when some of the other QBs who were significantly less experienced as compared to Tom were earning big, Belichick simply refused to give Brady the kind of raise he deserved.

Brady, who now has a net worth of $250 million, sacrificed heaps of cash to save Patriots some cap space. In fact, according to a report published by Business Insider, Brady sacrificed around $60 million during his stint with the Patriots.

Belichick, who was deeply involved in the team’s financial decisions, had a very strict policy when it came to ensuing that his QB doesn’t take up a huge chunk of the salary cap. Back in 2013, Brady agreed for a 3-year extension with the Patriots only for $27 million.

He saved the team $15 million in cap space through two seasons. In addition to this, when QBs like Andrew Luck were signing $141 million deals, Tom agreed for a two-year extension with the Patriots for $41 million in 2016.

As Business Insider reported, Tom could have earned at least $60 million to $100 million more from the Patriots if he was given the kind of contracts other star QBs like Peyton Manning (7 years, 99.2 million deal in 2005), Drew Brees (5 years, $100 million deal in 2013), Ben Roethlisberger (4 years, $87.4 million deal in 2017) were getting from their franchises.

Nevertheless, Tom went on to join the Buccaneers in 2020 and ended up winning another title. He would be itching to add another trophy to his cabinet this season.

