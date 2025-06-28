“It’s Not Even Close”: When Tom Brady Admitted His Son Jack is a Better Basketball Player Than Him

After winning seven Super Bowls, three regular-season MVP awards, and 15 Pro Bowls, many would assume that Tom Brady is the most athletic member of his family. However, according to the G.O.A.T. himself, his son, Jack, has already started to surpass him.

While he may not be able to outdo his future first-ballot Hall of Famer of a dad, the 17-year-old has officially reached the point where he can outdo his father in a game of basketball. During their most recent pick-up game, Jack managed to blow right past Brady for an easy layup en route to a victory over his dad.

Suffice to say, even his son isn’t exempt from his hyper-competitive nature. Once a loss became imminent, the expletives started to fly.

“God d*mmit!” Brady exclaimed after missing a three point attempt. Once the game was over, he had no choice but to admit that both his son, as well as the game of basketball, had passed him by.

“F**k. It’s not like I remember it… [Jack] definitely has me in this sport. It’s not even close… I missed a god d*man layup, that was the problem,” Brady said.

While it may have seemed like just another pick-up game, Jack’s victory will likely stand as a bit of a turning point for the father-son duo. Back when Brady was still the signal caller of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jack had just turned 14 years old, he shared a post to Instagram showing him and Jack playing ball in the very same gym.

Brady’s caption on the post proved to be as self aware as it was prophetic. “Dad still wins for now.. I don’t love my chances next year though.”

Back then, dad was still an NFL quarterback who had the upper hand. Thankfully, for Jack, pops was nice enough to offset those basketball beatings by giving him one of the best summer jobs that a teenager could have.

In a post to his Instagram story at the time, Brady proudly announced that, “Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week… He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously, just like his dad.”

Even though he still spends his Sundays at NFL stadiums, Brady figures to be spending much more time with the kids than he did throughout the better part of the last two decades. Considering that was one the main talking points surrounding his initial retirement, it’s safe to say that Jack now has plenty of opportunities to run the score up on his dad.

For all of the accolades and accomplishments that Brady has collected for himself, it’s no longer his time in the sun, and that’s okay. We all get old someday.