3 Weeks Old Patriots Press Conference Suggests JuJu Smith-Schuster Knew About His Reunion With the Chiefs

With uncertainty around Rashee Rice’s availability this year, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing back JuJu Smith-Schuster for much-needed veteran depth. While fans were pleased to see a familiar face return, some were surprised by the suddenness of the news. But thanks to a few internet sleuths, it turns out that JuJu’s reunion with the Chiefs has been cooking for a while.

Nearly three weeks ago, before being released by New England, Smith-Schuster addressed the media as a Patriot, providing an update on the atmosphere in camp. However, the most significant detail from JuJu’s media appearance was the Kansas City Chiefs logo on his pad.

Not so surprisingly, New England fans were quite taken aback by their player sporting a rival team’s logo on his pad. But some gave the 27-year-old the benefit of the doubt, theorizing that the Chiefs pad might have been a last-minute mix-up on his part.

Well, now that the veteran wideout has joined the Chiefs, it’s clear that the Clark Hunt-owned team might have been in talks with Smith-Schuster since that timeframe — perhaps even before.

However, while it’s unclear what caused the WR to don a Chiefs logo at the Patriots training camp, New England fans aren’t amused by Smith’s actions and took to social media to react.

The major emotion that most Patriots fans expressed was that of frustration. Hence, they urged the NFL to check into a possible case of tampering or collusion between JuJu and the Chiefs in hopes of the league penalizing the involved parties.

Please tell me the NFL can find collusion there. ! — Michael White (@whitemi5) August 27, 2024

Tampering dock the chiefs a 1st roinder — Jordan Murray (@jojo341532) August 27, 2024

Chiefs and neutral fans, meanwhile, assured the Patriots fanbase that it’s normal for players to keep their old pads, suggesting that JuJu must have used it without any malice.

Maybe he was using his old pads — Sean (@SeanTaIksSports) August 27, 2024

Yall – guys take their pads from team to team sometimes…calm down — Josh Bryant (@JBryant14) August 27, 2024

That said, it’s unlikely that Patriots fans will see their wishes for Smith-Schuster to be punished come to fruition. On the flip side, Patrick Mahomes & Co. will hope that the veteran wideout stays injury-free throughout the season, as he has an important role to play.

Smith-Schuster is KC Chiefs’ insurance for Rashee Rice

In his previous stint with the Chiefs in 2022, what Smith-Schuster did best was make himself available for every single match. While his performance wasn’t outstanding in the 19 games he played, his fitness was spot on.

With doubts about Rice’s availability and Marquise Brown’s recent collarbone injury, this trait of JuJu must have been a key attraction for the Chiefs. Secondly, the Chiefs already have a highly-rated rookie WR in Xavier Worthy. So the 27-year-old receiver’s role would also entail mentorship, considering he was a highly-rated college prospect back in his time with the USC Trojans.

That being said, it must be a happy comeback for JuJu, considering he has a real shot at making history if he helps the Chiefs achieve a three-peat. Meanwhile, this might also mean the end for 25-year-old Kadarius Toney, as he currently seems surplus to requirements. As the popular adage goes—one man’s loss is another man’s gain!