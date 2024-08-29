Antonio Brown Hops on a Pokémon Vlog to Take a Shot at JuJu Smith-Schuster

If you had Antonio Brown searching for Pokémon and taking a dig at JuJu Smith-Schuster on your bucket list, you can finally cross that off. Tony, a Pokémon Go YouTube vlogger, went out searching for new Pokémon this Wednesday. Unexpectedly, he crossed paths with the former Steelers wideout, who happily assisted him with the task. But clearly, that wasn’t all Brown ended up doing.

Brown first helped Tony catch a rare Salamence and then signed his Steelers jersey. A big fan of the team, he was clearly star-struck by the whole interaction and seemed very happy. However, the jersey Tony brought out was No. 19, worn by none other than Smith-Schuster.

Known for his feud with the now-Chiefs player, Brown, therefore, seized another opportunity to throw shade at him.

Initially stating that life is all about competition and that there will always be someone better and someone worse than you, Brown reminded JuJu that he was the superior one between the two, saying:

“In life, there’s always someone going to be better than you and somebody worse than you. I’m just better than him (Juju Smith-Schuster).”

Brown’s animosity toward Smith-Schuster began when the Steelers drafted the receiver in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL draft, unsettling the wideout room and AB, who was already under scrutiny for his performance.

Brown, who wears his emotions on his sleeve, made his feelings toward JuJu known when the young receiver fumbled the ball against the Saints in 2019, costing the Steelers a playoff berth. He called his former teammate ‘Boo Boo Schuster’ and took to Twitter to blame Smith-Schuster for their season coming to an end.

Clearly, Brown’s resentment toward Smith-Schuster hasn’t died down. However, at the same time, it’s not like he lets his former team off the hook, either.

AB is never above taking a dig at the Steelers

Most in NFL media believe that Kenny Pickett hasn’t done enough to prove he is a franchise QB. AB, in his characteristically controversial fashion, took this criticism of the former Steelers QB even further.

He jokingly suggested that Pickett was the shooter who failed in an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania. He brought Pickett into the mix, mocking him for frequently missing his targets on the gridiron.

Brown tweeted:

“Wait what part of Pennsylvania was the rally? There’s a guy that can’t hit a target that lives close by Philly.”

On top of this, AB has continuously criticized the QB, calling him ‘a**’ and ‘trash,’ and even took shots at the Steelers for sticking with Pickett before they acquired Wilson and Fields.

How ASS is Kenny Pickett https://t.co/nnH0zN9BDr — AB (@AB84) March 4, 2024

When it comes to criticizing the franchise, Brown once slammed the club for not showing respect to his No. 84 when they gave the number to Cordarrelle Patterson. He sarcastically stated that he was willing to return and play for free if they let him wear the No. 86 jersey.

For context, the No. 86 belonged to Hines Ward and has not been assigned to anyone since his retirement. AB clearly felt his number should have received the same respect.

@CtespnN BREAKING NEWS After thinking it over talking it over with family I’ll come back and play for Steelers for FREE this season if I can get #86 Since Jersey # don’t matter much should not be a big deal Help us get 7 rings This is legit your move @steelers #CTESPN pic.twitter.com/lS76VpsUK9 — AB (@AB84) April 5, 2024

These days, AB spends most of his time managing his X account, CTEESPN, and doing the occasional podcast to keep himself busy and afloat.

Notably, Brown recently filed for bankruptcy, owing over $2 million to many creditors. He made around $80 million during his time in the NFL.