Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Elated as Teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Engaged After Week 1 Game

Suresh Menon
Published

Image Credits: @juju / Instagram

Just weeks after reuniting with the Kansas City Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster has more good news in his life. A few hours ago, the star wide receiver took to Instagram to announce his engagement to girlfriend Laura Kruk. Naturally, the NFL world, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, is thrilled by this surprise announcement.

JuJu broke the news today on Instagram with snaps of him proposing to Laura on a private cruise. The photo carousel was complete with a heartwarming caption, in which he expressed utmost gratitude to God for letting Laura into his life.

“I thank God every day for you. Now & Forever,” the WR wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@juju)

QB Mahomes was among the first to react to the post as he congratulated his teammate on this life-changing decision. “Congrats brotha,” he commented.

Travis echoed a similar sentiment, first hyping up the announcement before congratulating JuJu. “Yesssssir! Congrats bro!!” he wrote. TJ Watt and Alex Patriots were others from the NFL community who echoed similar sentiments.

Nevertheless, the most notable or perhaps the oddest comment on the announcement post came from Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap, whose attempt at humor felt a bit flat. Dunlap lauded JuJu for proposing to Laura on a private yacht as it would allow him to let Laura “swim or sink” based on the decision. Though JuJu liked the comment, some quickly pointed out the awkwardness of this outdated joke.

That said, the happiest of them all was unsurprisingly Laura herself, who took to Instagram to share her joy about the engagement.

Laura “can’t wait” to spend the rest of her life with JuJu

Laura first left a comment on JuJu’s post, letting the world know that this was the best day of her life. “Best day of my life. I love you forever,” she wrote.

She then reposted the proposal photo on her Instagram story with an even more wholesome caption, writing, “Can’t wait to spend forever with you.”

One of the rightfully underrated aspects of the announcement post was the location of the proposal. JuJu flew his bride-to-be to the Nantucket islands in Massachusetts. Over the years, the scenic location has been a go-to destination for high-profile couples wanting a sweet gateway from the hustle and bustle of city life. Bill Belichick is a recent example.

Not only is the island scenic with its unique coastline, but the views at sunset are immaculate. Arguably, this was the best spot to pop the question. Well played JuJu!

