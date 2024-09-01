Patrick Mahomes Discusses Ravens Prep, Xavier Worthy’s Top Skill & Getting Juju Smith-Schuster Back

Feb 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks at the Super Bowl LVIII Winning Head Coach and Most Valuable Player Press Conference at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are gearing up for a tough season opener against the Ravens, and their star QB Patrick Mahomes is clearly ready for the showdown. Speaking to the media this Sunday, Mahomes discussed the seven wideouts on the 53-man roster and expressed excitement about his receiving corps, particularly the newcomers who haven’t yet experienced a winning system like theirs.

Mahomes made it known that while the ultimate goal is always the Super Bowl, he believes this initial stage is significantly important for the development of the team. Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy seems to be on the right path, as the QB praised his running and physicality, which makes him stand out.

He is a strong competitor and plays through knocks and bruises, and he’s the kind of guy franchises and QBs want on their team. He has been a fast learner, going through Andy Reid’s complex playbook quickly.

Mahomes further stated that being young, Worthy has been full of energy, taking reps and learning from his mistakes. Guys like him and many others have taken over the vital role of Hollywood Brown, who will be spending a week or two on the sidelines. Their depth in the position has allowed Reid to create a system where multiple players pitch in and fill the role.

The two-time MVP is also pleased to have JuJu Smith Schuster back in the receiver room, as he brings valuable experience from performing on the big stage. He is a true professional who is now learning the new things they have added to their offense during his absence. The QB said:

“It’s super exciting… He gets it. He gets how to be a pro. He works hard. He looks great out here.”

While it’s great to have rookies like Worthy and veterans like Smith-Schuster in the receiver room, the responsibility of leading that group will fall on Rashee Rice.

Impressive in his rookie year, Rice is now the most reliable player in the room and understands their system well. He’s expected to carry the load, and Reid feels he’s moving in the right direction.

Andy Reid talks about Rashee Rice’s growth

Rashee Rice has had a torrid offseason. He still faces the potential of prosecution and suspension by the league due to a serious car accident he was involved in. However, he hasn’t let that hinder his impact on the field or his growth in his sophomore year.

Rice is the undisputed starting receiver, and after an impressive rookie year, his performance during the offseason has continued to impress Coach Reid.

Reid believes that Rice is better conditioned and playing faster than last season. The wideout also has a better understanding of creating space and, with over a year of experience in the system, now knows what the coaches and Patrick Mahomes expect from him on the field.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Rashee Rice’s growth in Year 2: “I think there was a couple of things. The conditioning part of it and how fast you have to play every play. . . I though his feel for space was another. . . and his experience . . . he had a great feel for what the coaches… — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) September 1, 2024

The Chiefs finally have enough depth in their receiving room to help Mahomes get back to his best form. All the receivers bring something different to the table. However, one trait they all have in common is their speed. This will help the 2-time MVP to stretch the play and create more opportunities for him as they go for the three-peat.

Kansas City opens its season on the 5th of September at home against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.