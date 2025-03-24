3 Years After Signing His $375 Million Fox Deal, Tom Brady Learns His Offseason Duties as a Broadcaster

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For someone who epitomized loyalty in the NFL, Tom Brady was a stranger to free agency for nearly two decades. The seven-time Super Bowl champion spent every offseason fine-tuning his craft — studying film, refining his throws, and preparing for yet another championship run. Until the tail end of his stint in New England, there were no major contract disputes.

Then came 2020, when Brady finally dipped his toes into the open market, navigating his high-profile move to Tampa Bay. But little did he know that just a few years later, he would have to keep tabs on free agency again. And it would become an annual responsibility.

Back in 2022, the GOAT signed a record-breaking 10-year, $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX. Last NFL season was Tom Brady’s first year in that role, which led to his recent realization that offseasons look a little different in the media world. Now, Brady is tasked with tracking the chaotic movement of over 200 players across the league.

“This past week I learned that part of my job each off-season for FOX is going to be keeping track of all the players who changed teams during free agency. So far, more than 200 guys, many of them significant contributors, will be suiting up for a different team next season,” the former QB wrote in his weekly newsletter [199].

Brady’s debut offseason as a learning broadcaster couldn’t be more challenging and chaotic. From the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning defense being dismantled to the Seahawks’ surprising offensive overhaul with Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp, he has had plenty of storylines to keep tabs on.

Even his old team, the Patriots, has undergone a dramatic transformation, bringing in a dozen new players under the leadership of Mike Vrabel, whom Tom Brady considers his “practice nemesis.” Could you blame him?

That said, Brady’s offseason assignments have also given him the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane to 2020, when he meticulously ranked and graded over 20 factors before choosing Tampa Bay.

From the quality of the roster to weather and fiscal compensation, Brady revealed in his newsletter that he graded twenty things about the Bucs on a weighted scale from 1 to 3 before packing his bags for The Sunshine State.

“The presence of skill players was a 3 in terms of importance, for example, and the Bucs graded out as a 3 because of guys like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin The same was true for the head coach… Game day weather was a 2, practice weather was a 3. Financial compensation was on the list, obviously, but it wasn’t first.”

After detailing his free agency approach, Tom Brady had nothing but a one-liner advice for the players looking to make a move right now—have clear priorities.

According to the GOAT, many players fail in free agency because they don’t take the time to assess what truly matters to them until it’s too late. So the best bet would be to take some time, do a SWOT analysis or a customized evaluation like Brady did, as it would allow them to choose their next team with ultimate satisfaction — something DeMarcus Lawrence says he has done this season.

Jokes aside, it’s heartening to see Tom Brady embracing new challenges with such vigor. Yes, it will be tough for the GOAT to dissect the nuances of player decisions, but if there’s one thing we know about him, it’s that he thrives on preparation.