mobile app bar

Mike Evans Landing Spots: Former NFLPA Vice President Picks Steelers if WR Exits Buccaneers

Triston Drew Cook
Published

follow google news
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) smiles before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium.

A frustrating series of injuries was responsible for Mike Evans missing more than five games in a single season for the first time in his 12-year career, and at 32 years, many assumed that retirement may be the next step. Nevertheless, the Tampa Bay legend is insisting on a return, even if it means signing with someone other than the Buccaneers.

According to ESPN’s Kemberley Martin, who spoke with both of Evans’ agents, the veteran wide receiver has every intention of extending his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career, and that it’s anything but Tampa or bust for him.

Evans, who is responsible for the most consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard seasons in NFL history, would make for a splash signing for just about any franchise that is willing to pick up the phone. Although if you were to ask Sam Acho, former Vice President of the NFL Players’ Association, the Pittsburgh Steelers may prove to be his final destination.

He’s got the size and the skill,” the former Buccaneer noted.And when you talk about Aaron Rodgers, and all the things, that’s another weapon for a veteran quarterback who knows what it’s like to win and win at the highest level.”

Much like the rest of the Tampa Bay faithful, however, Acho did admit that he would prefer to see Evans remain with the Buccaneers to tutor the emerging talent that is Emeka Egbuka, whom they just spent the 19th overall pick on in last year’s draft. Of course, Evans himself likely isn’t interested in taking a pay cut just for the sake of being a company man, especially if he believes that there is still some winning left to be done.

It’s worth noting that Tampa Bay is still being favored by oddsmakers to be Evans’ next team, but after that, things become a little bit more interesting. The second most-favored team, according to Bookies.com anyway, is the Kansas City Chiefs, and the third-most favored is the Baltimore Ravens.

Both of the AFC powerhouses would be able to guarantee an upgrade at quarterback for Evans, while his physical skill set would, in turn, help to make either of them more competitively viable than they currently are. Given the fact that the AFC, generally speaking, is full of quarterbacks with no one to throw to, it’s safe to say that Evans won’t be the only big-name receiver to be eyed by the conference this offseason.

Nevertheless, Evans will likely sign with whoever he believes can give him the best chance at recording another 1,000+ receiving yard season, as that part of his resume is what will ultimately help to ensure him a golden jacket somewhere down the line.

About the author

Triston Drew Cook

Triston Drew Cook

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Triston Drew Cook is the NFL Journalist at The SportsRush. With a bachelor's degree in professional writing, Drew has been covering the NFL and everything that comes with it for over three years now. A journalist who's provided work for Sports Illustrated and GiveMeSport, Drew predominantly focuses his reporting on the world of football

Share this article

Don’t miss these