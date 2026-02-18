Mike Evans Landing Spots: Former NFLPA Vice President Picks Steelers if WR Exits Buccaneers

A frustrating series of injuries was responsible for Mike Evans missing more than five games in a single season for the first time in his 12-year career, and at 32 years, many assumed that retirement may be the next step. Nevertheless, the Tampa Bay legend is insisting on a return, even if it means signing with someone other than the Buccaneers.

According to ESPN’s Kemberley Martin, who spoke with both of Evans’ agents, the veteran wide receiver has every intention of extending his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career, and that it’s anything but Tampa or bust for him.

WR Mike Evans WILL return in 2026. His agents Deryk Gilmore + Darren Jones tell me the future HOFer will play this upcoming season — and *will* explore his free agency options. One of the league’s most consistent playmakers will be back — but we’ll see if it’ll be w/ the #Bucs — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 17, 2026

Evans, who is responsible for the most consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard seasons in NFL history, would make for a splash signing for just about any franchise that is willing to pick up the phone. Although if you were to ask Sam Acho, former Vice President of the NFL Players’ Association, the Pittsburgh Steelers may prove to be his final destination.

“He’s got the size and the skill,” the former Buccaneer noted. “And when you talk about Aaron Rodgers, and all the things, that’s another weapon for a veteran quarterback who knows what it’s like to win and win at the highest level.”

Much like the rest of the Tampa Bay faithful, however, Acho did admit that he would prefer to see Evans remain with the Buccaneers to tutor the emerging talent that is Emeka Egbuka, whom they just spent the 19th overall pick on in last year’s draft. Of course, Evans himself likely isn’t interested in taking a pay cut just for the sake of being a company man, especially if he believes that there is still some winning left to be done.

It’s worth noting that Tampa Bay is still being favored by oddsmakers to be Evans’ next team, but after that, things become a little bit more interesting. The second most-favored team, according to Bookies.com anyway, is the Kansas City Chiefs, and the third-most favored is the Baltimore Ravens.

Both of the AFC powerhouses would be able to guarantee an upgrade at quarterback for Evans, while his physical skill set would, in turn, help to make either of them more competitively viable than they currently are. Given the fact that the AFC, generally speaking, is full of quarterbacks with no one to throw to, it’s safe to say that Evans won’t be the only big-name receiver to be eyed by the conference this offseason.

Nevertheless, Evans will likely sign with whoever he believes can give him the best chance at recording another 1,000+ receiving yard season, as that part of his resume is what will ultimately help to ensure him a golden jacket somewhere down the line.