3 Years Before Agreeing to a $26,000,000 Titans Deal, DeAndre Hopkins Quintupled his ‘Beyond Meat’ Investment in Super Quick Time

DeAndre Hopkins, the talented footballer who recently inked a $26,000,000, two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, has not only excelled on the field but has also showcased his financial prowess through off-field investments. His venture into Beyond Meat, a leading plant-based meat substitute company, has proven to be a testament to his astute financial decisions. Three years ago, Hopkins’ invested sum in Beyond Meat had already increased many folds.

Back in 2019, DeAndre Hopkins joined a group of superstar investors from various fields in backing Beyond Meat. This plant-based meat substitute company quickly gained traction and became a leader in the industry. Hopkins had invested in Beyond Meat and within one year, his investment got a 5x jump.

DeAndre Hopkins’ Investment in Beyond Meat: A Remarkable 5x Growth and Diverse Portfolio

In 2019, Hopkins joined an illustrious group of investors from various fields who backed Beyond Meat, including prominent figures like Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neal, and Chris Paul. The collective belief in the company’s vision and the growing demand for plant-based alternatives contributed to Beyond Meat’s impressive growth.

Within just one year of Hopkins’ investment, as per Huddleup.substrack, Beyond Meat went public a few months later at $25 per share, and its stock quickly soared to $136. The value of his stake soared by an astounding fivefold in super quick time, reflecting the company’s meteoric rise in the market.

Beyond Meat’s impressive performance in the stock market reflects the growing popularity and acceptance of plant-based products among consumers. As an early investor in the company, Hopkins not only recognized the potential of the plant-based food industry but also reaped substantial financial rewards from his foresight.

While his investment in Beyond Meat stands out, Hopkins has also demonstrated a diversified investment portfolio. He has made strategic investments in various ventures, such as Oars + Alps, a natural skincare brand that was acquired for $20 million by SC Johnson. He also made investments in Therebody, a leading wellness technology company, and BioSteel, a sports drink company.

DeAndre Hopkins Agrees to Lucrative Two-Year, $26 Million Deal with the Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins, the star wide receiver, has made his decision on his next NFL team. He has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Tennessee Titans worth $26 million, as reported by various sources. The deal includes incentives that could potentially push the total value to $32 million.

Under the terms of the contract, Hopkins has the opportunity to earn up to $3 million in incentives each season. These incentives are based on reaching specific milestones in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. For instance, he can earn bonuses for reaching targets such as 65 receptions, 1,050 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns.

The Titans made a strong impression on Hopkins during their visit, pulling out all the stops to showcase their interest. His familiarity with some members of the coaching staff, including head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, likely played a role in his decision.

With the addition of Hopkins, the Titans aim to bolster their receiving corps and provide a significant boost to their offensive output. The team struggled in the passing game last season, and Hopkins’ elite skills and playmaking ability will be a valuable asset for quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the entire offense.