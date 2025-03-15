Ravens’ DeAndre Hopkins Admits He Never Thought Derrick Henry Would Leave the Titans

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

DeAndre Hopkins isn’t expected to produce at superstar levels for the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. The five-time Pro Bowler will be 33 years old next season, so him playing a new role isn’t surprising. What is shocking to him, though, is that he’s getting to play alongside Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry at the same time.

Advertisement

Jackson, Henry, and Hopkins are three of the league’s brightest stars. They’ve combined for 14 Pro Bowl appearances, seven first-team All-Pro selections. They’ve finished in the top five in Offensive Player of the Year voting seven more times. When teams land stars of their caliber, they don’t often let them go.

But the NFL has always been a business. And these days, the game is getting younger than ever. Part of this chaos has resulted in him, Henry, and Jackson joining forces in Charm City. Hopkins once joked about the trio playing together at the 2020 NFL Honors ceremony, but never expected it to happen. Now, he’s excited about the opportunity.

Shortly after signing his contract, Hopkins discussed his old social media post with the Ravens’ social media team. He said part of the reason he didn’t anticipate things coming to fruition was because of Henry’s status in Tennessee.

“Honestly I did not think that was a possibility. I was like, ‘Derrick Henry is obviously never leaving Tennessee and Lamar is never leaving Baltimore, so it’s going to take me possibly going to either one of those places’… but that’s football.” – DeAndre Hopkins

Five years ago, DeAndre Hopkins asked how many TDs could he, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry total. What’s Hopkins’ answer after signing with the Ravens? “Hopefully enough to win a lot of games,” he said. pic.twitter.com/MlAUL4b3YK — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 14, 2025

Now that the three men are together in the same offense, they’ve got one goal in mind: winning the Super Bowl.

DeAndre Hopkins calls Baltimore a “win-win situation”

DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Jackson, and Derrick Henry could all be headed to the NFL Hall of Fame is they retired today. But their hunger to win football games remains unquenchable. As mentioned, the three have experienced immense personal success in the league. However, none of them have tasted the glory of a Super Bowl victory. Now, they’ve formed a historic coalition to try and check that off their bucket lists.

With Lamar Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry, the Ravens will become the 2nd team since the 1970 merger to open a season with 3-time All-Pros at QB, WR and RB. They join the 2005 Colts, who had Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James.https://t.co/GO4hchhIl4 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 13, 2025

Hopkins nearly polished his resume with a Lombardi Trophy last season. Unfortunately for him, the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s eager to return to the stage and finish the job. Henry and Jackson, meanwhile, want to get there for the first time and do the same. So, when it came time to sign in free agency, the choice was clear.

“I knew if I got the chance to play for a contender… I wanted to be in Baltimore. Free agency hit, [and the] opportunity came about, and Baltimore wanted me just like I wanted them. So it was a win-win situation.”

The Ravens came close to battling the Chiefs for the AFC’s spot in Super Bowl LIX last year. They’ve had teams capable of winning the Super Bowl throughout Jackson’s career, but have regularly gotten in their own way by turning the football over in the playoffs. With Hopkins in tow, they’re optimistic about overcoming this fatal flaw, exorcising some demons and becoming champions in one fell swoop.