“We Could Line Up and Play Right Now”: John Harbaugh Boasts About His New Ravens Roster

The Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots have garnered all the plaudits for their offseason moves. But there is a silent mover in the mix too. John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens have managed to better their elite roster from last season while staying under the radar.

Advertisement

The Ravens have re-signed key players like left tackle Ronnie Stanley, fullback Patrick Ricard, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and offensive lineman Ben Cleveland. They have also brought in game-changing talents from outside the organization.

Considering this is a team that did not have a boatload of cap space to play with, Baltimore’s front office has done a tremendous job. Especially with their biggest splash this offseason — none other than five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins. With the way things have shaped up so far for the Ravens, it’s no wonder Harbaugh believes his side is ready to roll.

“We could line up and play right now,” Harbaugh confidently told reporters, making it clear that Baltimore isn’t wasting time adjusting — they’re here to dominate.

DeAndre adds more sheen to the Ravens’ already threatening offensive cohort of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. But what makes Hopkins’ signing so special is that Harbaugh believes the WR is a perfect fit for Baltimore’s ethos.

“Man, I was in a parking lot in Tampa, getting ready to go see my daughter’s lacrosse game, and we got on the phone. We had a chance to talk about his [Hopkins’] vision for the future and what he wanted to accomplish. Amazingly enough, it aligned perfectly with the Ravens’ vision,” elaborated Harbaugh.

“It was right in line with what we’re trying to do. He’s a guy I’ve always felt should be a Raven… felt the same way about Derrick Henry and Lamar when we saw him in college,” he added.

“@DeAndreHopkins is a guy I’ve always thought should be a Raven.” Coach Harbaugh on his conversations with D Hop: pic.twitter.com/UzjSneUcJc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 31, 2025

Hopkins’ arrival in Baltimore feels like destiny. Back in 2020, he posted a picture at the NFL Honors ceremony with Jackson and Derrick Henry, joking about how many touchdowns they could rack up together. That thought would become a reality now.

The veteran WR has signed a one-year, $6 million deal to join Jackson and Henry in Baltimore, forming a star-studded trio that could arguably rival the Cincinnati Bengals’ trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

Hopkins, on his part, is clear that he doesn’t intend to coast on his past achievements. The 32-year-old wants to be laser-focused on helping the Ravens win — and he’s already putting in the work.

Just like coach Harbaugh, even Hopkins senses the feeling that he was also meant to be a Raven. “From the head coach down, I feel like they compete [and] they’re dawgs,” Hopkins said. “I feel like this organization [and] this team matches who I am.”

Apart from Hopkins, the other key signings from Harbaugh & Co. include shutdown cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, linebacker Jake Hummel, and quarterback Cooper Rush to back up Jackson. Although the decision to sign Rush has been contested heavily by the media, the Ravens may not worry much considering how reliable Lamar is.

So all in all, from Awuzie to Hopkins, one might argue that the Ravens have made moves that cover all their bases. It should ensure that they would remain one of the league’s toughest units.