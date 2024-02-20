4 Years Ago, a Controversial Colin Kaepernick Video Had Forced the Navy SEALs to Cut Ties With a National Museum

Colin Kaepernick has garnered a reputation as one of the most controversial figures in the NFL world. It all began in 2016 when Kaepernick decided to kneel during the National Anthem in NFL matches to protest against racial injustice and police brutality. His actions immediately triggered a political storm across the US. However, the former NFL star’s action also became an iconic symbol among many.

Kaepernick’s actions since then have made it common for athletes across the world to “take a knee” as a form of protest against racial or other forms of injustice in their countries. While Colin’s actions today are looked back on fondly by many, things weren’t the same back then. At that time then-POTUS, Donald Trump even indirectly called him a “son of a bi**h*” for the kneeling protest. The worst humiliation for Colin, however, came from a Navy SEAL museum.

4 years ago, a Navy SEAL museum demonstration saw a group of dogs biting a human target wearing protective gear and Kaepernick’s football jersey. The man in the jersey can also be heard saying, “Oh, man, I will stand,” a dig at Kaepernick’s kneeling protest, as per CBS News.

The video from the event immediately went viral, with more than 7 million views recorded in the first two-three days. The demonstration at the Fort Pierce, Florida-based museum, drew massive flak from netizens across the world. This later led to the Navy SEAL commander publicly issuing a clarification.

Rear Admiral Collin Green, immediately after the incident, emailed his troops and made it clear that the museum and its actions are not overseen by the military. However, the military does lend its support, and the Commander has thus decided to cut ties and suspend support for the museum until he gets the assurance of good conduct from the museum management.

“While the museum is an independent non-profit organization, and the participants were contracted employees from outside the DoD, in many ways, these facts are irrelevant,” the letter read. “We have been inextricably linked to this organization that represents our history. We may not have contributed to the misperception in this case, but we suffer from it and will not allow it to continue.” “We will revisit our relationship with the Museum when I am convinced that they have made the necessary changes to ensure this type of behavior does not happen again,” it further added.

While many applauded the Navy SEALs for their quick response, the damage was already done. Retired Green Beret Nate Boyer felt that the actions during the demonstration enhanced the conservative notion that Kaepernick was an enemy of the USA.

Nate Boyer Condemned Navy SEAL Museum’s Demonstration as a Weak Move

Former Seattle Seahawks long snapper and retired Green Beret Nate Boyer has played an influential role in Kaepernick’s life. After all, it was Nate who gave the idea of kneeling to Colin Kaepernick. The ex-Seattle player has always been a staunch defender of Kaepernick’s actions and didn’t shy away after the Navy SEAL demonstration debacle as well. In a conversation with Insider, Nate expressed that it was a weak move from the museum. He also questioned the agenda of using the football jersey in a charity fundraiser.

“They’re trying to raise money for a charity event and that’s what they were using? I don’t know, I think that it’s a weak move,” Boyer expressed.

The former NFL star then went on to add to his “weak move” comment by insinuating that the museum considered Colin as the antithesis of the American flag and values. He saw it as a systematic targeting of someone who was considered by the incumbency as an enemy of the country.

“very specific intention – as if he’s the antithesis of the American flag, a symbol of freedom, or military stance. It’s almost like he’s an enemy of the United States.”

It’s been four years since the incident. While much has changed in the stance against racial injustice/police brutality, with the George Floyd incident having played a major role in that, many do feel that Colin Kaepernick deserves a chance back in the NFL. He was the pioneer in standing up for such an important issue and deserves chances from the NFL teams. While people around him believe he still has a lot of hunger in him, only time will tell if a team is willing to bet on him after years of being on the sidelines.