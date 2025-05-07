“Love His Hair”: Colin Kaepernick and Wife Nessa’s Pride-Themed Appearance at the 2025 Met Gala Impresses NFL Fans

Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick watches game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

From former players to current stars, the attendance of professional athletes at each year’s Met Gala event seems to be getting more prevalent. Whether it’s a defending Super Bowl champion who’s still celebrating or a retired veteran who’s simply looking to make a statement, there’s bound to be plenty of legends in attendance year in and year out.

In the case of the latter, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick, certainly managed to accomplish his mission on Monday night. The controversial signal caller made an appearance as part of the event’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” donning a custom-made suit blanketed by a cape.

In a recent social media post, Kaepernick credited the efforts of Edward Enninful and Ozwald Boateng while detailing the idea behind the Moncler three-piece.

“I wore a custom Ozwald Boateng suit designed in collaboration with Edward Enninful and Moncler. It’s a bespoke 3 piece burgundy suit with a cape. Ozwald built the look around themes of honor, stability and pride.”

The unique yet professional design seemed to resonate with the 37-year-old, as he made sure to note that Boateng “…found a powerful balance between strength and vulnerability.” With his natural afro and jewelry from Briony Raymond New York completing the look, the quarterback’s look proved to be a hit with fans as well.

Being sure to credit each and every outlet that came together to help him complete his attire for the evening, Kaepernick’s post also revealed that it quite literally takes an entire team of individuals to finalize a Met Gala-worthy outfit.

Seeing as he was also accompanied by his partner, Nessa Diab, who was dressed in a street-wear inspired, black gown, many had nothing but support for the couple. The duo got a lot of compliments on their outfits, and fans even appreciated Kaepernick’s natural hair in all its glory, as the comment section filled up with plenty of fire emojis, and one fan even noted, “I love his hair.”

NFL fans love Colin Kaepernick's pride themed appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/Jkc4JcNg8I — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) May 6, 2025

Diab recently disclosed in an interview with TMZ that her husband would still be willing to play only “if the teams let him.” Naturally, her comments proved to be enough to see the conversation surrounding Kaepernick start up again.

Between the public comments made by his wife and his attendance at the premiere celebrity soiree of the season, it seems as if, whether the NFL likes it or not, Kaepernick is set to remain as one of the most controversial figures to discuss in the history of the league. Despite the league’s best efforts to remove him from the spotlight, he’s remained steadily vocal throughout the nine years that have passed since he last touched an NFL field.

At this point in time, for better or worse, the kneeling movement that was started by Kaepernick is now a permanent part of the American zeitgeist. For all of the controversy and public outcry that his actions caused, his appearance at the Met Gala 2025 suggests that there are more than enough members of the public who support his decision.

From wearing a suit with a cape to taking on the machine that is the NFL, there’s no doubting the boldness of Kaepernick’s style.