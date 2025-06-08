“You On Crack”: Chargers Fans Up In Arms After NFL Vet Calls Trey Lance, Justin Herbert Situation Similar To Colin Kaepernick and Alex Smith’s

The Los Angeles Chargers may have two former first-round quarterbacks in their quarterback room, but there’s no question about who the starter is in Jim Harbaugh’s offense. It’s Justin Herbert’s show — and until further notice, Trey Lance is just the backup.

At least, that’s the official narrative and rightly so, because since being picked sixth overall by the Chargers, Herbert has defined consistency with 21,093 passing yards and 137 touchdowns across 5 seasons.

But a single photograph and one controversial comment have lit up the NFL world and sparked an unexpected wave of debate online.

A viral photo taken at Chargers minicamp showed Harbaugh standing alongside Trey Lance as both appeared to look toward Justin Herbert during practice. While many saw the image as a routine moment of QB-coach observation, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant read a different script.

“Kaepernick and Alexis Smith situation all over again,” Bryant reacted to the photo on social media, referring to Harbaugh’s infamous quarterback switch while coaching the San Francisco 49ers — a moment that changed NFL history.

For those out of context, back in 2012, Harbaugh made the bold call to bench a red-hot Alex Smith, who had posted a 20-6-1 record as a starter, in favor of a young Colin Kaepernick after one standout performance.

Smith, at that time, had just come off one of the most efficient stretches of his career, completing 25 of his previous 27 passes and leading the league in completion percentage before suffering a concussion. But once Kaepernick took the field and showcased his arm strength and mobility, especially in that dazzling 32-7 rout of the Bears, the veteran HC never looked back.

And as a result, Colin Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl that same season. Meanwhile, the former Chiefs star, despite being a consistent and effective game manager, never got his starting job back.

It’s that very precedent that gives some logic to Bryant’s take. Trey Lance, like Kaepernick, is a high-ceiling, dual-threat quarterback with rare athleticism. And like Kaepernick, he’s joined Harbaugh at a time when he’s searching for redemption and real playing time.

Add in Justin Herbert’s recent injury history, which includes a fractured finger, a high ankle sprain, and a plantar fascia issue, and Bryant’s reference starts to feel less like trolling and more like forewarning.

But this time, there’s a difference because Justin Herbert is no Alex Smith because the Chargers’ talisman is a $262.5 million face of the franchise and widely considered a top-10 QB in the league when healthy.

So naturally, Chargers fans were agitated by Bryant’s take. “You on crack,” shot back a fan. “Damn this is an AWFUL take. Herbert is one of the best QBs in the league. Lance is on his way to being QB3,” wrote another.

The rest, meanwhile, continued criticising the former Dallas star’s opinion by questioning the logic behind his statement. “Alex Smith I’m guessing you mean. You clearly haven’t seen Trey play. Well he’s probably comparable to Kaepernick,” penned a user on “X”. “Alex Smith was always the better QB,” chimed in another.

Still, for those with a long memory and a sharp eye, the combination of Harbaugh and a former top draft pick waiting in the wings has an undeniable familiarity. So, whether Bryant’s comparison was premature or prophetic, one thing’s for sure: the internet noticed.