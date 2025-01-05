“4 Years Too Late”: NFL Fans React as Aaron Rodgers’ Game Against the Dolphins Could Be the Last Game of His Career

Aaron Rodgers is set to play against the Miami Dolphins after a miserable season with the New York Jets. It’s a game that could potentially be the final game of his career. Especially since it’s being reported that those close to Rodgers are preparing for it to be the last.

This either means that the Jets are preparing to move forward after this year without him, or Rodgers is ready to hang ’em up and call it quits on his illustrious career. But maybe both sides are mutually ready to end what has been a tumultuous chapter in Jets history and Rodgers’ career.

Not surprisingly, Jets fans reacted to the news in relief. When Rodgers was traded to New York in 2023, there was much excitement about the possibilities for the Jets’ future. Today, though, after just one full season with him, they are eager to see Rodgers move on.

Some fans, though (mostly non-Jets), took the time to recognize what a great career Rodgers has built. Regardless of how his time in New York has gone, he still boasts four MVP trophies and a Super Bowl ring. Rodgers dominated the 2010s.

While it may be hard for Jets fans to accept the current state of their team, Rodgers needs to be recognized and honored. Many would say he’s a top-ten quarterback all-time. And while he may have hindered the Jets’ foundation and future, no quarterback could have pulled them out of the pit they find themselves in.

The Denver Broncos were another team in the sweepstakes for Rodgers about a year before he left Green Bay. They chose to go after Russell Wilson instead. While Wilson isn’t considered one of the top-ten greats of the game, he does have a Super Bowl win and has appeared in two. So, how did that experiment work out for Denver? So, maybe it’s not just a quarterback, but the entire organization that contributes to a team’s success.

We also need to accept the fact that it’s hard for all-time great quarterbacks to just walk into a situation that they haven’t been a part of and make things work. Brady did it, but that’s what made him the GOAT. Nobody has ever said the same things about Rodgers. We know that he doesn’t have the same competitive ferocity that Brady does — because nobody has it!

Yes, Rodgers has been pushing the envelope on his career for one too many seasons. But this is exactly how every great quarterback goes out. Heck, Brady went out losing a Wild Card game to the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, of all people.

Let’s lay off of Rodgers. It’s been a tough season for him. Let him go out and have fun trying to get one more win in his career and end it on a high note.