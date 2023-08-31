$40,000,000 Worth Odell Beckham Jr. Falls on His Back After Learning About Rookie WR Zay Flowers’ Gigantic Signing Bonus

Odell Beckham Jr. teamed up with Lamar Jackson to form a blockbuster squad after signing a $15 million one-year contract. Despite amassing a net worth of $40,000,000 through his NFL career, OBJ was left stunned after hearing how much rookie WR Zay Flowers was bagging just as a signing bonus.

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens drafted WR Zay Flowers as a 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Following this, John Harbaugh offered him a 4-year rookie contract that was worth $14 million in fully guaranteed money which included more than $7 million in signing bonus. When Flowers was asked to announce that to the entire team during a Ravens meeting, his teammates erupted in astonishment. However, among all of them, OBJ had the best reaction.

Odell Beckham Jr. Falls In Astonishment After Hearing About Zay Flowers’ Signing Bonus

In a recent video shared on the Baltimore Ravens‘ Instagram page, Zay Flowers was asked by one of his teammates to introduce himself by saying his name, school, and his NFL signing bonus. “Zay Flowers, Boston College, $7 million,” said Flowers confidently holding a basketball in his hands.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwlCl6JopWv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As soon as he mentioned his signing bonus, the entire team erupted by shouting in excitement. However, Odell Beckham Jr. had the best reaction. He fell off on his back on the seats behind him with his legs up in the air depicting that it was a very big feat for a rookie.

That was not all as OBJ even commented on the video on Instagram. “Bruddda!!! Let me holddd a few dollars,” wrote the veteran WR who was once the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. He knew how big of a deal that is since OBJ, in his rookie contract with the Giants, had a $5.88 million signing bonus.

OBJ Claimed That Zay Flowers Was a Steal For the Ravens at the Draft

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens on 9th April this year and was very eager to know who the Ravens were going to bet on at the draft. With Flowers going undrafted until the 21st overall pick, OBJ knew that drafting the Boston star prospect was going to be a steal for any team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/obj/status/1651774953631674369?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

“Whoever gets Zay, Addison, or Njigba is gettin a steal this late! I thought they would’ve been gone! But what do I know?” OBJ had tweeted. That said, OBJ believed that Flowers could have gone even higher at the draft and have bagged a better deal. However, $14 million is still no joke for a rookie WR and having a skilled overall unit will only make his job easier going forward.