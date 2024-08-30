49ers Can Weather Some Time Without Brandon Aiyuk, Not Without Trent Williams: Dan Orlovsky

Brandon Aiyuk recently resolved his contract dispute with the San Francisco 49ers by agreeing to a four-year, $120 million extension. However, the holdout with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams continues, frustrating former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky. So much so that Orlovsky made it clear during an NFL Live segment that the 49ers could be in big trouble if the contract isn’t finalized and the team loses its offensive star.

Orlovsky believes that while the 49ers have the ability to manage without Aiyuk, it would be very difficult, if not impossible, to do the same without Williams. “I think San Francisco can weather some time without Brandon Aiyuk… They cannot weather a single moment without Trent Williams,” he said.

For Orlovsky, while Aiyuk’s impact is crucial for spreading the field and making plays, Williams’ contribution on the offensive line is equally indispensable.

When HC Kyle Shanahan designs strategies to exploit opposing defenses with short passes and assigns RBs like Christian McCaffrey to operate in open areas, Williams’ protection is vital for helping the quarterback deliver precise throws and keeping defenders away from other key players.

The absence of Williams would significantly complicate the execution of these tactics, argues the analyst.

“I think San Francisco can weather some time without Brandon Aiyuk. … They cannot weather a single moment without Trent Williams.” @danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/5MZdARlUsA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 29, 2024

Not surprisingly, the majority of fans agreed with Orlovsky. One person commented that Williams is more crucial to the 49ers’ offense, while another suggested that the team should have prioritized paying Trent first. See for yourselves:

It’s quite clear that most fans want Williams to get paid. Fortunately for them, HC Shanahan and GM John Lynch are on the same page.

Lynch and Shanahan stay hopeful for Williams’ impending extension

On Wednesday, head coach Shanahan and GM Lynch addressed the Williams contract issue. While the two did not provide specifics, they expressed optimism that a new agreement was close at hand.

“There’s good communication… we’re constantly working, throwing out ideas to try to have a breakthrough,” Lynch confirmed.

The 49ers general manager also showered praise on the offensive powerhouse, highlighting how crucial he is to the team. “Trent is a fantastic player. He’s a tremendous leader on this team. I will never fall short on my praise of Trent and what he’s meant to this place,” he said.

Shanahan, however, approached the situation more realistically. By observing his physical condition and other key factors, the club can decide what type of extensions they can offer the offensive tackle. He said:

“That all depends on when we see him, how he looks, how he feels. I haven’t talked to him for a number of days. But Trent will give every day, we’ll let it be as close as possible… There wasn’t a day that we would put on the calendar that would be our last day.”

The future Hall of Famer has three years remaining on his contract, valued at close to $80 million; however, there are no assurances of guaranteed money left on the table for him now. After turning 36 in July, it is becoming more apparent that his time on the field is limited, which is driving him to seek a lucrative extension.

Since 2020, the 11-time Pro Bowler has been a key player in San Francisco with his exceptional skills and strong leadership qualities. Thus, HC Shanahan is pretty hopeful, saying, “When two sides want to get a deal done, usually it happens.”