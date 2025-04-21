mobile app bar

Dan Orlovsky Likens This NFL-Bound College QB to Bo Nix, Calls Him “The Steal of the Draft”

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dan Orlovsky, Bo Nix

Dan Orlovsky (R), Bo Nix (L); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The 2025 draft class features one of the weakest QB groups in recent memory. Cam Ward is essentially locked in as the first overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, but beyond that, nothing’s set in stone. Some even believe Shedeur Sanders, considered the second-best QB, might fall to Day 2.

Amid all this uncertainty, one prospect has flown under the radar — but not for Dan Orlovsky. He made sure to give his flowers to this future NFL star.

We are, of course, talking about Jaxson Dart. His stock has steadily climbed, with many now considering him the third-best QB in the 2025 class. But Orlovsky believes Dart could end up being the biggest steal this year. In fact, he compared the Ole Miss product to another overlooked QB prospect from last season, Bo Nix — who later silenced all his critics.

“He’s the guy that two or three years from now we look back and go, man, people were wrong on him,” Orlovsky stated. “He’s the steal of the draft, essentially. I just believe when you watch his tape, he’s so similar to Bo Nix last year, in ‘Wow, a lot better than I anticipated.’”

Nix turned out to be the biggest surprise — and perhaps the steal — of the 2024 class. The Denver Broncos selected him with the 12th pick, and he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. Nix led Denver to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. Now, the future looks bright for the Broncos QB.

That’s why Dart should feel proud of himself for the comparison. Coming into the draft scouting process, he was being severely overlooked and taken for granted. But now, teams like the Steelers and Giants are considering selecting him in the first round.

Moreover, Orlovsky could end up being spot on with this take. Dart proved he can play at a high level in the SEC with Ole Miss, and he possesses all the traits needed to succeed in the NFL.

Orlovsky highlighted his arm strength, ability to read defenses, and high football IQ as key factors that make him a threat. Additionally, he believes that if an NFL team sets up plenty of crossing patterns for him to read on offense, Dart will thrive.

However, teams are also hesitant about the prospect, and for good reason. He has limited experience with timing throws, tends to rely on his first read, and doesn’t possess exceptional athleticism. Dart can scramble, but he may struggle to do so the way he did in college. It sure feels like he doesn’t have any elite traits.

Yet, these are the same criticisms that Nix faced leading up to the 2024 draft. Now, he’s a potential franchise QB. Perhaps a team will listen to Orlovsky and take a chance on Dart in the first round, hoping to find their franchise QB.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these