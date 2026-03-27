49ers News: Myles Garrett to San Francisco Heats Up As Analysts Urge GM John Lynch To Make “Win Now” Moves

The San Francisco 49ers were dead last in sacks last season, and they’ve been trying to address that issue this offseason. So far, they traded for Osa Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys and have been heavily linked to Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby. But with those players off the market, an NFL analyst believes that they could make a run at Myles Garrett.

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The 49ers have always been obsessed with blockbuster trades. Last offseason, they acquired Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles, which was a big move at the time. In the past, they’ve also traded for Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

This offseason, though, analyst Chase Senior thinks it would make a ton of sense for the Niners to consider trading for Garrett.

“With San Francisco clearly valuing the edge rusher spot, this is also a team that was dead last in the NFL in sacks last year. Doesn’t it make sense to at least poke around and show some interest in Myles Garrett?” Senior questioned on the 49ers Report.

It would make total sense. The Cleveland Browns were reportedly exploring trades for Garrett last offseason. He even requested a trade. But they eventually got him to sign a historic contract extension.

Over the last couple of years, the San Francisco 49ers have shown legitimate interest in Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have been willing to invest in edge rushers. If Myles Garrett is available for a trade, should the 49ers call the Browns to see… pic.twitter.com/6cC4itRbq8 — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 27, 2026

At one point, it seemed like Garrett was fed up with Cleveland and wanted to go to a winning situation. Of course, the massive payday he received dispelled all of those thoughts. But one has to wonder after another losing season if he would still rather be elsewhere.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr says a Myles Garrett trade makes sense for the Browns, and lists the 49ers as a team that could be a possible destination: “This would be an interesting long-term gamble on behalf of the Browns. While the 49ers are an excellent, top-10 team… pic.twitter.com/0xHkfl5fxO — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) March 27, 2026

If the 49ers were to trade for Garrett, it would be a massive statement to the rest of the NFL. Although they have already seemingly been making that statement with their other signings.

“The 49ers this offseason have made a bunch of win-now moves. Think about them, right? Mike Evans: win-now move. He’s going to be 33 this season. Christian Kirk: win-now move. He’s going to be 30 years old this season. Trading for Osa Odighizuwa, he’s going into year 2 of a contract extension which pays him about $20 million per year. Really good value, really good player, but that is a win-now move,” Senior detailed.

It all led the analyst to his ultimate point about what a Garrett trade would do for the Niners.

“Myles Garrett, on top of those other moves, would be an ultimate win-now move.”

In reaction to the idea, 49ers fans wanted the move to get done.

“Make the call…2 1’s would be worth it but I think Cleveland wants more,” a fan wrote.

“Yes! Yes! Yes!” another added.

“This would be a move on the same level as when they got Deion 30 years ago. It would put them over the top. You have to do it if you can,” someone else commented.

This would be a move on the same level as when they got Deion 30 years ago. It would put them over the top. You have to do it if you can. — Chance Wilder (@deplorable_guy2) March 27, 2026

However, some fans stayed realistic and questioned the validity of the idea.

“Should we make the call? Yes. Will it ever happen? Hell no, come on man,” they said.

“What are you trading? Two or even three late 1st round picks don’t move the Browns at all. You get Myles Garrett, your future draft picks lose value,” another piled on.

Should we make the call? Yes. Will it ever happen? Hell no, come on man — therealjakari (@therealjakari1) March 27, 2026

All in all, Niners fans sounded excited about the possibility of adding Garrett. Who wouldn’t agree to that idea? But at the same time, they questioned how they would be able to get the deal done, and if it’s realistic.

The Niners have shown that they will push to make trades for big names in the past, though. With this in mind, we’re not going to rule out a trade for Garrett. He’s a guy that GM John Lynch is probably itching to acquire. The addition alongside Nick Bosa would make their defensive line one of the most feared in the NFL.