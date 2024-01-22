Kansas City Chiefs Coaching Update: Is Andy Reid Planning to Retire After This Season?

After three decades of coaching in the NFL, Andy Reid, at 65, guided the Kansas City Chiefs to their sixth consecutive AFC Conference Championship game. With the season winding down, talks about Reid’s retirement are once again gaining momentum.

The Chiefs clinched a 27-24 victory against the Bills at Highmark Stadium, securing their spot in the AFC Conference Championship against the Ravens. However, this time, they will miss former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, a key part of the team’s two Super Bowl wins in 2020 and 2023.

Jason McIntyre, a co-host on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” show, recently shared a thought-provoking perspective suggesting that the Chiefs’ dynasty might be at a crossroads, especially if Coach Reid considers retirement after this season. McIntyre stated,

“Maybe there’s a chance that Reed just says you know what? I had a good run. I want to go retire underneath the drama of having to cycle through coordinators every offseason….And you start to wonder, is this maybe the end of the Chiefs dynasty?”

Despite Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ remarkable talent, McIntyre highlighted concern about his deep ball performance this season, which was subpar compared to other QBs like CJ Stroud and Brock Purdy.

Mahomes had a decent 2023 regular season, but it was his least impressive since he entered the league. Although he threw for 4183 yards, he faced a career-high 14 interceptions. His passing success rate dropped to a career-low of 48.2%, with yards per attempt at 7.0 and yards per game at 261.4.

Additionally, Jason also pointed out that age might be catching up with Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce, who is now 34. According to him, Kelce’s performance is on the decline, posing a challenge to the Chiefs’ dominance over the past six seasons. Moreover, the theme of the discussion is “nothing lasts forever, ” and perhaps it’s the right moment for Andy Reid to step back from the head coaching role after a successful run.

Navigating Andy Reid’s Retirement Speculations

Even PFT’s Mike Florio discussed how retirement could be a possible outcome for the Chiefs’ head coach. However, Florio clarified that Reid hasn’t confirmed it yet, but they might consider the possibility of Reid retiring after the current postseason.

A few weeks ago, during one of his press conferences, reporters asked Andy Reid about his coaching status for the 2024 season with the Chiefs. Answering the reporters, the Chiefs HC mentioned that retirement is not currently on his mind. He stated,

“I haven’t even thought about that. I’m thinking about one thing. I figured that would come up when you guys were asking these questions because I’m old — but, not that old.”

Ultimately, the decision about Reid’s coaching will be revealed after the current season wraps up. Right now, his priority is guiding his team to the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens, who secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Moreover, the Ravens are currently favored by 3.5 points against Reid’s team. Now the biggest question arises: can Andy Reid pull off another Super Bowl win before contemplating retirement?