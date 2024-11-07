Julian Edelman Explains Why a 2-Point Conversion Was a Lost Cause for Baker Mayfield & the Bucs Against the Chiefs

Tampa Bay seemed to have a fair chance of breaking Kansas City’s undefeated streak last Monday. With less than 30 seconds left on the clock, Baker Mayfield’s crew faced a crucial decision — a two-point conversion for the win or a one-point tie to send the game into overtime. The Buccaneers ultimately chose the safer route, evening the score. However, the Chiefs were the first to get possession of the ball and quickly secured a 30-24 victory.

The prevailing opinion after the game was that Tampa Bay should’ve gone for the two-point conversion. Instead, they opted to try their luck against the back-to-back champions, who have an impeccable record of executing under pressure. Former wide receiver Julian Edelman, however, disagrees with this take.

Criticizing HC Todd Bowles’ overtime decision, Colin Cowherd asked the former Patriots receiver if he would have gone ahead with a two-point conversion on the latest episode of ‘The Herd.’ And Edelman replied with a resounding “No.”

Edelman explained that he didn’t believe that the Buccaneers would’ve been successful in the game-sealing attempt. The former Patriots star argued that Mayfield wouldn’t have anybody to throw the ball to, since both their elite WRs, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, were not present on the field due to injuries.

“Because the Buccaneers probably couldn’t get the two-point conversion. All their red area targets, with Chris Godwin gone Mike Evans…there’s no one to throw to.”

Edelman added that while Tampa Bay had a “good game,” one can’t overlook Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo. For the defensive genius that he is, Spagnuolo would have certainly prepared for such a scenario and likely stopped the two-point play, especially with key weapons unavailable.

This MNF matchup was surely an exciting one, with both teams putting their best foot forward. But, in the end, it came down to a mere coin toss, which was unfortunate — a sentiment Mayfield shares.

Baker Mayfield shares two-cent about the two-point controversy

When Patrick Mahomes won the coin toss at midfield, it was clear to Tampa Bay that their game was over. And the Chiefs played as predicted, covering 70 yards with RB Kareem Hunt’s final 2-yard run, which cemented their eighth straight victory.

Mayfield knew this would be the outcome from the start. As soon as Mahomes won the toss, he sighed, looked up, and pointed to the sky. Even in the post-game interview, the star quarterback said winning the toss was the plan all along. He also backed head coach Todd Bowles for not going for the two-point conversion.

“I didn’t lobby for it (two-point conversion),” Mayfield said, as per the Tampa Bay Times. “I mean, hindsight’s 20/20 when you look at it. We had a little momentum there after the long drive. They were gassed a little bit. But, yeah, hindsight is 20/20. You’re hoping to win the coin toss.”

He further added:

“It just sucks not being able to have a chance to go win the game at that point. Not knowing that, but not getting the first shot at it is really the disappointing part, which is why the coin toss kind of decided what the game was going to do and the outcome of it. It is what it is.”

After the heartbreaking loss against Kansas City, it’s time for Baker Mayfield to shake off the defeat and gear up to lead his squad to the playoffs. The Buccaneers stand at 4-5 currently and will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in their home stadium.