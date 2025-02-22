“Strict Dad” Shannon Sharpe Spent $2,000 to Get His Daughter’s ‘Rihanna Special’ Tattoo Removed When She Was a Teenager

Mar 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Shannon Sharpe during the second quarter between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Shannon Sharpe is not to be disrespected. Skip Bayless got a taste of it when Sharpe exited ‘Undisputed’ over Bayless’s disrespectful comments. As Undisputed and Bayless fell in popularity, Sharpe established a successful media venture of his own.

And when Shannon Sharpe makes a declaration, he expects people to respect his thoughts. Especially the people who live under his roof. So long before Bayless got a taste of Sharpe’s wrath, his daughter, Kayla already knew what it looked like.

Sharpe recalled an incident with Kayla, as he told Chad Johnson that she once went behind his back to get a tattoo. When he found out, he immediately took action.

“My daughter got a tattoo against my wishes. I took her [butt] right up there to get it taken off… when they get out my house, they can live all they want to. Spread their wings. But you in my nest,” he said on the latest episode of Nightcap

The “strict dad,” as Johnson coined him, revealed that the removal cost $2000 and that he paid for it himself. He said he “could smell the flesh burning.”

According to Sharpe, Kayla’s tattoo resembled one that international music superstar Rihanna has on her rib cage. Kayla apparently wanted to model herself after Rihanna, but Sharpe wasn’t having it. But that’s not where his “strict dad” routine with Kayla ended.

When Sharpe had Kayla’s piercings removed

Sharpe revealed Kayla was “17 or 18” when she got the quickly-removed tattoo. He didn’t disclose Kayla’s age for his next story, where he reminisced on her getting a piercing on her upper chest/lower neck. He found out about the piercing at dinner one evening. He said Kayla was wearing a scarf in 100-degree weather. Her clear attempt at hiding it prompted his discovery. And she knew she was in trouble.

“If you didn’t know better, you’d have thought Kayla was on death row. It took that girl two hours to eat a burger and some fries… you not gonna disrespect me in my house… if I tell you not to do something, don’t do it… don’t play with me like that.”

Sharpe handled the piercing in the same exact fashion as the tattoo. Following the dinner where he discovered it, he drove Kayla back to the establishment she got it from and had them remove it.

Johnson claimed Sharpe was “running a prison” at his home. Sharpe, of course, disagreed. He joked his children “could get their whole body tatted and look a fool” once they weren’t living with him. But if they were staying under his roof, they were going to avoid ink or similar alterations. Fortunately, she no longer pushes his buttons in such a fashion.

“My kids know how I am. We got great relationships now. They understand… ‘Dad don’t play.'”

Now that she’s on her own, Kayla is seemingly free to do as she pleases. Regardless, she may want to come up with better methods to keep possible tattoos and piercings out of her father’s sight in the future.