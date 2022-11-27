49ers Star Nick Bosa Ruthlessly Dumped On TikTok By Model Girlfriend Jenna Berman

Nov 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates with fans after a win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Bosa, a star defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers, appears to be single at the moment. Jenna Berman, a popular TikTok, and Instagram user, and Nick Bosa seem to have broken up. This week, Berman posted a video on TikTok that contained an intriguing message.

You could be scrolling through the platform when a video of your girlfriend breaking up with you appears. Although it sounds far-fetched and too dramatic, this is exactly what happened to Nick Bosa.

Recently, a video of Bosa’s TikToker girlfriend, Jenna Berman went viral in which she made her breakup with Bosa public. It is highly probable that Bosa would have learned that he has been dumped through social media.

The caption for the video, in which she ironically kisses an NFL player, reads: “when he ignores you but is blind to the fact that you are 10 times more skilled at the game. forever, bye”

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday

Nick Bosa-Jenna Berman’s Brutal Breakup Story

One user specifically noted that Bosa would “marry someone else,” to which Berman responded, “good.” There is definitely no going back now.

Breakups can be brutal, especially if you get to know about it like Boss did. Nick has previously dated attorney/politician and former Miss Ohio Madison Giotto.

Jenna Berman is an Instagram and TikTok celebrity. She has over a million TikTok followers and around 250,000 Instagram followers. Her recent troubles stemmed from homophobic tweets that attracted a lot of negative attention.

Of course Nick Bosa’s girlfriend is an open ignorant bigot https://t.co/EoksAcA659 — (@exavierpope) August 2, 2021

According to vizaca.com, Berman, who was born in 1996, founded the dessert shop Berman Sisters Cookie Co. with her sisters. She attended Florida Atlantic University.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday