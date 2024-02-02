The buzz in the NFL world reached a fever pitch as George Kittle and Brock Purdy, the dynamic duo from the San Francisco 49ers, recently teamed up for a much-anticipated Super Bowl LVIII photoshoot. The Niners TE’s dedication to getting those biceps in peak form before the shoot only made it more hype-worthy.

George Kittle was caught powering through a high-intensity, last-ditch workout, flaunting his ‘big guns’ just before teaming up with Purdy on stage. As he worked on beefing up his biceps, each breath he took was heavy, instantly sending fans into a chatter.

The fans were quick to flood the comments with sentiments ranging from encouragement and humor to even bold predictions. One fan quipped, “Who’s breathing like that behind the camera?”

There were more than a few hilarious reactions from fans. Take a look:

Amidst the chuckles and cheers, Brock Purdy’s reaction was a sight to behold. As Kittle hijacked his photoshoot moment, Purdy couldn’t help but join in the laughter, showcasing the strong camaraderie between the two players.

The San Francisco 49ers totally rocked it with a stunning 34-31 win against Detroit in the NFC Championship Game. It was an epic display of skill and grit, all thanks to Iowa’s very own Brock Purdy and George Kittle. Purdy, the former Iowa State quarterback, was nothing short of spectacular on the field.

The Secret to George Kittle’s Strength

George Kittle’s standout physical form goes beyond his rigorous training routine; it’s also shaped by his carefully planned diet. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 250 pounds, this formidable athlete adheres to a disciplined pre-game dietary plan.

Depending on the game’s timing, Kittle indulges in either a hearty breakfast bowl consisting of hash browns, over-easy eggs, grilled peppers, onions, and a choice of ham, bison, or turkey sausage, or a lunch of two small filets, pasta, broccoli, and sweet potato.

His preference for lean meats like chicken and steak, as stated in a GQ interview, complements his nutritional needs, providing the necessary fuel for his high-octane performances. Interestingly, Kittle also shared his occasional pre-game superstition—a pumpkin loaf from Starbucks. Though inconsistent, this snack has become a part of his ritual, shared with his teammates, and marks the lighter side of his otherwise disciplined diet.

Kittle and his Niners will meet with the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11, for the Super Bowl 54 rematch. As per BetMGM odds, the 49ers are deemed -115 favorites to defeat the defending champs. Nevertheless, the Chiefs are known to flourish when dubbed the underdog, so the matchup will surely keep the entire arena and the spectators watching at home tied to their seats.