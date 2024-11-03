Inside Justin Jefferson’s Intense Workout Before Vikings Games: “If You Ain’t Sweating…”

As the Minnesota Vikings gear up to take on the Indianapolis Colts, Justin Jefferson is gearing up to get the winning momentum back. They lost two consecutive games after a powerful 5-0 start this season.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Jefferson seems determined to bounce back, and his workout routine provides a glimpse into his determination. In a recent video, Justin Jefferson, along with his trainer Mo Wells, could be seen detailing his workout to AJ Greene.

As the two started the preparation for heavy workouts, Greene commented that he was already sweating. To this, Jefferson honestly replied:

“If you ain’t sweating, you ain’t working.”

The WR and former professional commenced the workout with some mobility and flexibility practices using resistance bands.

After that, they moved toward dynamic mobility exercises, which included mimicking actions like running and lifting. Following this, the WR indulged in sled pushes to enhance lower-leg strength power and med ball slams to strengthen obliques and core to improve stability.

For speed and power, Jefferson used curved treadmills. As pointed out in the video, these treadmills engage more muscular strength than the regular ones. This exercise was done in sets and was followed by box jumps. Box jumps help maintain balance and stability.

The exercise was concluded with a series of dumbbell split jerks, which focused on strength training. All the exercises were done in sets and repeated regularly. Each heavy workout was followed by a lighter one and the intensity was increased as well.

Since AJ Greene also participated in this professional workout with the Vikings wideout, Jefferson praised the Youtuber for his strength. He acknowledged that it is not easy and most people quit in between, but Greene persisted and did well.

Jefferson, as the current highest-paid WR, is third overall in receiving yards (646 yards) and is tied 4th for the number of TDs (5). His game against the Colts will prove crucial for the wideout. For now, according to FoxSports, the Vikings are the favorites with an expected score of over 25.