Crazy Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs Superfan Accused of Robbing a Bank & Cutting off Leg Monitor

The Kansas City Chiefs have a large fan base that will do whatever the team will ask them. The celebrated franchise-led Patrick Mahomes, however, has a notorious fan that crossed the line recently. Xavier Michael Babudar, also known as ‘ChiefsAholic’ on Twitter, allegedly robbed a bank.

Xavier Babudar gained popularity for dressing up as a wolf and the Chiefs jersey and showing up at games to support his team. It is remarkable to note that the die-hard fan has never missed a game, either at Arrowhead Stadium or while on the road. He is a unique presence in the game and has revealed that he buys his game tickets and travel tickets through sports betting. Additionally, he also managed multiple warehouses. However, his reputation went down the drain when he was arrested for robbing a bank.

Patrick Mahomes’ and the Kansas City Chiefs fan robbed a bank

‘ChiefsAholic’ was arrested in December 2022 on charges of bank robbery.

The Tulsa Teachers Credit Union reported an arm’s robbery in Bixby, Oklahoma on December 16. He pointed out a black revolver at the cashier after he walked into the Teachers Union.

He demanded the cashier give him money, otherwise he was going to hurt her. But the police traced him and arrested him. He was held on a $200,000 bond. No one was hurt in the incident.

The crazy fan is missing and on a million-dollar bond

Babudar was in the news again on March 27. It was reported that he was currently on the run with a $1 million bond.

Babudar’s bondsman, Michael Lloyd, said he even cut off his leg monitor at approximately 8:30 PM on Saturday, March 25. Additionally, his mother and brother, with whom he is very close, are under strict supervision.

BREAKING: Chiefsaholic removed his ankle monitor, did not showup to court, a $1m bond has been issued and he is currently on the run. pic.twitter.com/Mt2evffjG1 — Billy (@Billyhottakes) March 27, 2023

There were rumors that he had made a bond to attend the Super Bowl game against the Eagles. But court officials were adamant that he could not attend the Super Bowl. Lloyd also said that after Xavier is found, they “be trying to figure out everything he needs and help him as much as possible. We’d definitely fight to get his bond back to the original amount.”

The Tulsa police and his bondsman are searching relentlessly for him at the moment.