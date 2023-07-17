5 Years Before Saving $7,800,000 in Agent Fee, Lamar Jackson Secured a Hefty Discount While Buying a Lavish Mansion Through His Mom’s LLC

Dec 10, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and his mother Felicia Jones pose with the trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy award during a presentation at the Playstation Theater. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson often finds himself in the limelight for his on-field theatrics, and also for his smart money moves. Jackson is very close to his family, especially his mother who acted as an agent for the quarterback. In fact, Jackson’s mom helped him save a whopping $7,800,000 in agent fee when he signed his mammoth $260 million deal with the Ravens. Moreover, this isn’t the first time that his mother’s involvement has resulted in significant savings for the young star.

Back in 2018, nearly 5 years before signing his latest extension, Lamar Jackson had signed his rookie contract worth $9.47 million. He then wasted no time in purchasing his dream house. In fact, with his mother’s guidance, he was able to leverage her Limited Liability Company (LLC) to secure the property for $900,000 in cash, while it was listed for well over a million.

Lamar Jackson Saved the Moolah While Buying a Owings Mills Mansion

When it comes to living the high life, Lamar Jackson certainly knows how to do it in style. The Ravens quarterback had purchased a stunning mansion in Owings Mills, back in 2018. Moreover, he also managed to secure a hefty discount on the property by paying for it in cash through his mother’s LLC. While the mansion’s original listing price was $1.2 million, Jackson paid a discounted price of $900,000 in cash for the eight-bedroom home, as reported by NewYorkPost citing public records.

Stepping inside the luxurious mansion, you’ll be greeted by a grand two-story foyer and a curved staircase. The ceilings are quite high measuring almost nine-foot. Wood floors and crown moldings add richness to the property.

Spread across 3.3-acre area, the property offers an array of amenities. This includes a recreation room, a gym, a whirlpool hot tub, a private pool and spa, a wet bar, two fireplaces, a breakfast nook, an office, a large patio, and a three-car garage. Moreover, along with Jackson, the lavish property is home to his mother, Felicia Jones, and his brother, Jamar Jackson.

Jackson’s Mother is Certainly a Saver!

When it came to negotiating his record-breaking contract with the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson made a bold move that left many people questioning his decision. Instead of hiring a high-priced agent, he trusted his own mother, Felicia Jones, to handle the deal. And boy, did it pay off! Not only did Jackson secure the biggest contract in NFL history on a yearly salary basis, but he also managed to save a whopping $7.8 million in agent fee.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding his NFL future, Jackson silenced the critics by signing a massive $260 million 5-year deal with the Ravens. While other players have to fork over a significant portion of their earnings to their agents, Jackson cleverly avoided this by entrusting his mother with the negotiations.

Now when both, the Ravens and their star QB are happy, it will be interesting to see how things turn out for the unit in the coming season.