Cam Newton Calls Lamar Jackson’s Mom a “Deflator” for Being the Ravens QB’s Biggest Critic

Lamar Jackson’s mother, Felicia Jones, means business. Not only is she the star quarterback’s agent but also his biggest critic. She didn’t even hesitate before cussing out Lamar following the game last week. The QB listened to the criticism too, something even Cam Newton understands why.

On the latest episode of the ‘4th & 1’ podcast, Newton stated that he loves Lamar’s relationship with his mother. And why wouldn’t he? She has been Lamar’s first-ever football coach and has trained him since youth.

However, the biggest impact that Jones has on Lamar, or as Newton feels, she acts as a “deflator.” Newton believes that Lamar’s mother deflates her QB son when he thinks he’s getting too big.

“Every athlete, entertainer, or person who’s responsible for a lot needs that person (someone like Lamar’s mother),” said Newton. “I call them ‘the deflator'”.

Why is Lamar Jackson’s mama cussing him out post-game? Even after a win, she’s his biggest critic—and @CameronNewton explains why he’s better for it! pic.twitter.com/cDtiy3D64y — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) December 9, 2024

So, what exactly happened? After Sunday’s loss, Jackson addressed the media, where he revealed that his momma let him have it following the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The reporter had asked the QB about his lack of attacking the Eagles on the ground, and he said,

“My momma just told me that. She just cussed me out. I’m mad.”

Lamar went on to express his excitement for the bye week and his next opponent, the New York Giants. He also doubled down on his mother’s criticism, adding, “She said there were lanes I should have taken and ran. I was just trying to let my guys develop routes… but yeah, she (was) right.”

This is the reason why Newton called Jones a “deflator.” And it’s definitely worked out for Lamar so far in his career. While he does give off a cockiness on the field, off of it, he keeps a level head. He doesn’t say the wrong things and is always available to the media. This attitude is probably in part due to his mother keeping him humble.

When you’re as good as Lamar, it’s easy to brag and boast about your ability. He’s won two MVP awards and been selected to three pro bowls throughout his seven-year career so far. Many athletes would call that a great career, sign a massive deal, and then revert to a lesser version of themselves. But not Lamar. His mother expects the most out of him and he plays like it every Sunday.

Even after signing a massive five-year extension last April, Lamar has stayed humble. He’s grown into the best player in the league and is leading a Ravens team who have Super Bowl aspirations. With his mother at his side, deflating his cockiness, it’s just a matter of time before we see how far a humble Lamar can lead his team in the playoffs.