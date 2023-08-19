5 Years Before Signing $6,000,000 Patriots Deal, Ezekiel Elliott Dropped the Moolah on a Massive Texas Mansion

Before penning a lucrative $6,000,000 deal with the New England Patriots, star running back Ezekiel Elliott was already living in a beautiful house in the heart of Texas. Around 5 years prior to his latest contract signing with the Patriots, Elliott, in 2018, had indulged in his real estate aspiration by acquiring a magnificent house covering 7,518 square feet.

Originally built in 2004, the ‘humble abode’ contains numerous top-notch facilities. While the exact amount paid by Elliot to buy the grand mansion is still unclear, after looking at the pictures of the property, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Ezekiel dropped quite the moolah on the beautiful house.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Luxurious House in Texas

The NFL star demonstrated his knack for a lavish lifestyle by splurging on a breathtaking Texas house. Situated in the vibrant city of Frisco, the property showcases the living standard of the new running back for the New England Patriots. This real estate purchase of Ezekiel Elliott spans over 7,518 square feet on a 0.64-acre plot.

The house boasts four lavish bedrooms and five deluxe bathrooms. Giving off an exquisite look, the house, as per KNUE.com, when originally built in 2004, wasn’t like this at all. The makeover transformation was made possible by its previous owners who spent half a million dollars on further beautifying the place.

The heart of this mansion lies in its exquisite kitchen. As it turns out, the cabinets in the kitchen are crafted from 200-year-old French oak wood, giving a historic touch to this modern marvel. Moreover, the house has beamed ceilings, rich hues, and stunning granite countertops as well. While there is no doubt about the fact that Elliot has great taste when it comes to buying real estate, the same can be said for his choice of vehicle as well.

Ezekiel Elliott Has The ‘Need For Speed’

Enough about his house as we now shift to one of the more exciting things that Ezekiel Elliott possesses. The NFL star is known for his explosive speed on the football field. It’s no surprise that he opts for insanely fast stuff when not playing in the NFL. Zeke is a proud owner of a white Durango SRT Hellcat with matte black racing stripes. The automobile marvel surely matches Elliot’s reputation for power and speed.

The high-end Dodge Durango Hellcat is no ordinary SUV. It packs a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine that roars on an impressive 710 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. Zeke’s car has the same engine as the iconic Challenger SRT Hellcat. The Durango Hellcat accelerates from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

If you roll with it in the quarter-mile race, it will conquer the track in 11.6 seconds. This Hellcat on Wheels totally resembles the electrifying playing style of Ezekiel Elliott.