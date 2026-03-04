Kyler Murray News: NFL Legend Confirms QB’s “Sad” Film Study Rumors After Cardinals Release

Kyler Murray’s stint in Arizona came to an end on Tuesday night, just days after the Cardinals informed the QB that he would be released unless a trade partner emerged. In his farewell message on social media, Murray emotionally wrote, “I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization. I am sorry I failed us.”

Murray’s turbulent run with the team, both on and off the field, has finally come to an end. While injuries and inconsistency played their part, one cloud that followed Murray everywhere was questions about his film study habits.

When he signed that whopping $230.5 million extension in 2022, his contract famously included a clause requiring four hours of independent film study per week. The clause also prohibited video games or TV during that time. It was later removed after backlash from fans and analysts, with many finding it borderline disrespectful.

That said, some people also believed the Falcons’ clause had merit. Their reasoning came from Murray’s earlier comment to the New York Times, where he said he could “see it before it happens,” relying on instinct and visual processing rather than heavy tape breakdown. Howeverm the Falcons star called such criticism “disrespectful” and a “joke,” insisting he was a student of the game.

Although the issue seemed to fade after Atlanta removed the clause, the debate never truly went away. Now, NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter has added fuel to it.

Speaking on his Fully Loaded podcast, Carter didn’t hold back while reacting to the quarterback’s release. “There was a rumor out there, and I’m going to tell you this is true… There was a rumor out there, and I’m going to tell you it’s true,” he repeatedly said.

Carter went further into detail. “Okay. They can chart [track] how you open your computer and how much time you spend looking at the film.” Then came the verdict. “Sad… Just sad… And they [were] paying him 50 (million dollars per year)… Sad.”

For Carter, the issue here isn’t talent. It is professionalism. It is the fact that, despite being paid so handsomely, Murray simply didn’t put in the effort to watch the film. “So, he’s going to have to make some professional adjustments (for his future team),” the Vikings legend concluded.

Yet, even while confirming the rumors, Carter did not dismiss Murray’s ability. On whether the QB could be a Day One starter elsewhere, Carter said, “I believe there’s a better chance for him because of his overall athleticism.”

The Hall of Famer then defended Murray, saying, “I believe Arizona is a hard place to win. It’s a hard place to play. It’s a hard place to flourish.”

Carter even questioned whether Murray ever truly had room to grow in the NFC West: “Has he really had a chance against the 49ers, the Rams, and Seahawks?… All these teams have won Super Bowls, bro.”

In Carter’s view, context matters when one evaluates Murray’s abilities. “I do believe put in the right system with some go-getters on offense.” But he was careful not to overcorrect: “I do believe a change of scenery, but I’m not on the bandwagon that, you know, any player can go anywhere.”

As things stand, Murray’s release is set to reset his career. Luckily for him, his talent remains obvious because he leaves Arizona with 20,460 passing yards, 121 touchdowns, and 3,193 rushing yards, along with a 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and two Pro Bowls.

The question mark is mainly about his preparation and the “professional adjustments” suggested by Cris Carter.