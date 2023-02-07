“Maho*o” : The infamous Jackson Mahomes once had a Denver Broncos fan throw a homophobic slur at him

Jackson Mahomes is one of the most infamous personalities in the NFL community. Younger brother to Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes, Jackson often finds himself tangled in some sort of controversy. While he is usually committing the despicable act, there seems to be a change in the wind. For the first time, Jackson is a victim of a controversial act by a random Denver Broncos fan.

An NFL game is almost always a tense affair. It gets especially frustrating for fans if their team is on an abysmal losing streak. This is what probably sparked this outrageous act from a Broncos fan when the Chiefs visited Denver in the regular season. Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes and Jackson were on the field, taking pictures, when a Broncos fan shouted from behind, “Mah***”.

Brittany, who has always been protective of Jackson, did not like that at all. The video, which the fan himself shot, clearly shows her facial expression take a drastic turn for the worse, as she says, “That’s rude”. The fan did not seem to care, as he went on to say the slur once again, as the duo proceeded to walk off the field.

Jackson Mahomes has a knack for getting himself into bad situations

Although this is the first time someone has hurled an insult against Jackson Mahomes, this is by no means his first rodeo. Jaskson’s not-so-likable attitude and his penchant for being carefree and reckless often land him in trouble. In one instance, he was caught spraying water over Seattle Seahawks fans. All for gloating about their win in front of him. While his brother publicly defended him, fans did not buy it.

The next time around, he sparked a much larger controversy. For shooting a TikTok of him dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial decal at FedExField. He later apologized for his actions, saying he wasn’t aware of stepping on the decal, and that the ground official asked him to stand there. Nevertheless, he received immense backlash for his actions. Though, he did not seem to learn a lesson from that either.

There is another instance of him making things difficult for other people. This time, his target was a local Kansas City bar. Unable to seat the very large entourage Jackson brought with him, he took to social media in an attempt to “cancel” the bar. However, the bar returned the favor by writing a scathing “apology” message, accusing Jackson of being irresponsible, among other things. The post was soon taken down.

The thing is, Jackson can still go around being the carefree soul he is. Though it will definitely come to an end if he runs out of favor with his brother Patrick. With Patrick’s meteoric rise in the NFL, it is not far when he takes up Tom Brady’s crown and becomes the face of the NFL. If that happens, Patrick will not be very keen on defending his brother’s antics every day. Will Patrick ever reprimand Jackson for his attitude?

