“There’s Trauma to Midbrain”: Tua Tagovailoa’s Fencing Response is a Big Deal, Medical Expert Explains

Tua Tagovailoa

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks off the field with training staff after an apparent injury during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Tua Tagovailoa has suffered yet another devastating hit to the head. During the Bills game on Thursday, the 26-year-old collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin and fell motionless on the turf. His arm tensed up in a familiar pose, striking fear through the hearts of fans.

Those familiar with football would’ve recognized this pose, otherwise known as the “fencing pose,” and immediately clocked the severity of the situation. Dr. Jesse Morse explained the pose in detail after Tua’s injury and according to him, the posturing is a sure sign of a severe concussion. He said,

“This is what happens when there is trauma to the midbrain. About 2/3rds of concussions that result in unconsciousness have a fencing response…This is usually a sign of severity. This is a big deal.”

When force impacts the brainstem, the forearms may involuntarily flex or extend, often raised for several seconds post-impact. This reaction, known as the fencing response, indicates a concussion and requires immediate medical attention.

While Tua did not fall into unconsciousness and was able to walk off the field after assessment by the medical team, the fencing pose points to a worrying outcome.

Tua fans would remember this pose from back in 2022, an especially bad year for the quarterback. He suffered three hits to the head in alarmingly quick succession, with two being ruled concussions.

During a Thursday night game against the Bengals in the ’22 season, the world watched as Tua was slammed down to the ground. As his body locked up, his fingers started curling and he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. That was ruled a Grade 1 concussion.

Surprisingly, he was allowed to return a few weeks later and took another hit against the Packers. This time, it was ruled a Grade 3 concussion. Concussions get worse and worse the more hits you take, and Tua seems to have taken enough for a lifetime.

Many are pushing the young quarterback to hang up his cleats, as another hard hit to his head could be potentially ruinous for his health and well-being. But a $212.4 million contract hangs in the balance. Will the QB prioritize himself or the future of a franchise that has bet big money on him?

