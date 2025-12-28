“Injured” Maxx Crosby Sends Cryptic Message to Raiders With Basketball Video Amid Trade Rumors

Maxx Crosby seems to have sent a clear and public message before the Las Vegas Raiders could fully control the narrative.

Hours after being placed on injured reserve, the Raiders’ star edge rusher posted multiple photos and videos on social media showing himself playing basketball and jumping on a trampoline. The posts immediately raised eyebrows across the league, fueling speculation that Crosby was healthy enough to finish the season, and intensifying accusations that Las Vegas is prioritizing draft position over competition.

One day after reports surfaced that Crosby left the team facility upset upon learning he would sit out the final two games, the organization issued a formal statement announcing his placement on injured reserve. The team emphasized that the decision followed “deliberate and thorough consultation with multiple top medical professionals.”

“Maxx is the ultimate warrior, and he has fought extremely hard to compete each week with his teammates since injuring his knee midseason,” the statement read. “This decision is in the best interest of both the franchise and the player.”

The explanation comes as skepticism continues to mount. The Raiders can secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by losing their final two games, including a pivotal matchup against the New York Giants. That timing, combined with Crosby’s visible frustration and social media activity, has made it difficult to separate medical reality from competitive strategy.

🚨TROUBLE IN LAS VEGAS: Maxx Crosby posted multiple photos and videos of himself jumping on a trampoline and playing basketball. Crosby was placed on IR by the team because of a “lingering knee injury” & Maxx was very angry about that 😳 Maxx is healthy:pic.twitter.com/w5kmozy7Mu https://t.co/cj4pjUcyf2 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 28, 2025

Crosby initially injured his left knee Oct. 19 against Kansas City and has played through the issue for weeks, often without practicing fully. However, an MRI earlier this week revealed lingering damage that could present long-term risks if left untreated. League sources say Crosby is expected to require knee surgery that would sideline him into the offseason.

Head coach Pete Carroll attempted to downplay reports of a confrontation, saying he spoke with Crosby multiple times the day the decision was made and described the reaction as understandable disappointment rather than a blowup.

“He knows he’s banged up,” Carroll said. “Each week, he’s done everything you could possibly imagine to be out there. But after the evaluation, it just looked too bad.”

Despite the injury, Crosby turned in another elite season, recording 10 sacks in 15 games — his fourth double-digit sack campaign — along with two forced fumbles, six passes defended, one interception, and 73 total tackles.

The situation has drawn comparisons to Derek Carr’s final days with the franchise in 2022, when he was sent home late in the season before being released months later. Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension last March, but the combination of draft positioning, mixed messaging, and public frustration has once again placed the Raiders’ long-term direction under the microscope.

For now, the Raiders maintain that Crosby’s shutdown is strictly medical. But could his recent posts suggest that the decision was about far more than just a lingering knee injury?