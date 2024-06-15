$60 Million for Dak Prescott? Rumors Make NFL World Scoff and Snipe

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares for the game against the Green Bay Packers before the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While the Cowboys have yet to make a move with Dak Prescott‘s impending extension, $50 million annual deals have become the new normal. With the Jaguars making Trevor Lawrence the highest-paid QB in the league alongside Joe Burrow, there is a widespread belief that Prescott, now in his ninth year in the league, will be aiming for a market-resetting contract, given the leverage he holds.

On top of that, NFL Rumors on X (formerly Twitter) has now reported that the Cowboys QB appears to be seeking a $60 million annual contract. While the validity of this claim is yet to be confirmed, the news doesn’t come as a surprise, especially given Lawrence’s new contract and quarterbacks, like Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love, waiting for similar or potentially larger deals.

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott reportedly seeking $60M per year. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 14, 2024

The Dolphins paid their receiver, Jaylen Waddle, big money, showcasing that they are not reluctant to spend big if they see potential. Yet, Tua might not reset the QB market by landing a deal similar to that of Burrow or Lawrence. However, it would still be close to $50 million, possibly over that mark.

Love, on the other hand, left the Cheeseheads awestruck in his debut year as a starter, throwing for over 4000 yards. He also got a playoff victory under his belt, defeating the ever-so-powerful Cowboys. Considering that the Packers have always splurged big on their franchise shot-callers, $55 million might be on the cards for their star QB.

Nevertheless, fans aren’t fully convinced when it comes to Prescott’s extension. While every franchise QB seems to be inking a $50 million deal, the majority are convinced that Prescott hasn’t accomplished anything or won playoff games to get a big contract. Some are even encouraging the Cowboys to let him leave or trade him. See for yourselves:

You have to win a playoff game for that kind of money — I_Am_BS03 (@I_Am_BS03) June 14, 2024

I’m sorry but what has he accomplished to think he deserves that — imani 2.0 (@mafiapositions) June 14, 2024

LOL let him walk — Zain Dhanani (@DhananiZain) June 14, 2024

The team that signs him to that kind of money will surely love losing. — TheFuddPirateNeckbeard ‍☠️ (@TFPNeckbeard) June 14, 2024

That said, the recently signed contract by the Jaguars QB could spell trouble for other teams, including the Cowboys.

How Does Lawrence’s $275 Million Deal Impact Dak Prescott?

Lawrence became the only QB from his draft class to get a second contract. While other playmakers like Zach Wilson and Mac Jones have yet to find a near-permanent home, the former Clemson Tigers QB landed a $55 million yearly contract in his fourth year in the league.

However, the team’s willingness to pay him could spell trouble for other clubs that were stalling to pay their shot-callers. If they see their shot-caller in their future plans, each franchise will have to break the bank, regardless of their QBs’ past success in the postseason.

That’s where Prescott comes in, who was not only in contention for the MVP award last season but also led the league in passing touchdowns. He threw for 4516 yards with 36 touchdowns while succumbing to just 9 picks. In comparison, Lawrence tallied his second 4000-yard season but encountered significant challenges.

Playing through injuries, he lost possession frequently, throwing 14 picks alongside 21 touchdowns, contributing to the Jaguars missing out on the playoffs.

With that said, the QB market has exploded, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see franchises offering $500 million contracts in a few years. Given the increasing revenue, the teams are willing to roll their dice on the key players, even though the stakes are high. Whether Dak Prescott deserves $60 million is not the issue; what matters is how much the Cowboys value him.