“Got a Huge Bruise On My B*tt”: Josh Allen Explains The Famous ‘Leap Over Defender’ Against The Chiefs

Josh Allen recently explained how a big leap over Kansas City defender Justin Reid left him with a bruised b*tt.

Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Bills, is well known for his ability to jump over opponents. Week 6’s 24-20 victory over the Chiefs by the Bills saw Allen vault a defender. Justin Reid, a defensive back, was the victim this time. Allen got high—really high—while Reid fell low.

Allen made a crucial play shortly after the two-minute warning on the Bills’ game-winning drive against the Chiefs, avoiding a potential tackler in Reid before being pushed out of bounds at the 12-yard line.

Two plays later, Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown, giving the Bills a triumph that atoned for their dramatic defeat to Kansas City in the AFC Divisional stage last year.

Josh Allen Explains What Went Through His Mind While He Made The Leap

Recently on Kyle Brants Live, Josh Allen made it obvious he won’t be trying to make that leap again anytime soon by saying that the massive leap over Chiefs defender Justin Reid left him with a bruise.

When Brandt asked Allen if he was thinking “Oh, dude, that was such a sick highlight” before or after the leap, Allen said he was only thinking about the massive bruise he got and stayed focused on winning the game.

“We’re only a two-minute drive away. We’ve got to figure out how to score here. I got a huge bruise on my b*tt as I jumped over him.” I landed on my butt and slid for a few steps,” Allen explained.

He went on to say that he made direct eye contact with the camera soon after the leap to see how own face as he did not show any emotions at all. “I simply stood up and returned to the huddle. Again, I’m just kind of locked into the moment.”

Thankfully, Allen’s bruise is not serious and he has ample time to rest before returning to the field. On Sunday, October 30, Buffalo will face the Green Bay Packers.

