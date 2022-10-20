Los Angeles Rams Trade Rumors: From Christian McCaffrey to Bradley Chubb; Major Changes in Personnel Expected Before Next Away Game

To retain the title, Los Angeles Rams may make some trades before their next game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams are at a crossroads this season. After six games, the Rams have three wins and three losses and are heading into their early bye week.

They may have gotten back into the win column against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but they haven’t nearly looked as lethal a team as they were last season and the problem has been the offensive side of the ball, where coach Sean McVay has suddenly found himself lacking.

The Los Angeles Rams are in desperate need of reinforcements right now. The number of injuries and poor performances might have forced Les Snead and Sean McVay to reevaluate their needs before the trade deadline on November 1st.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the Rams will make some trades before their away game against the 49ers. Here are some rumored trades.

Also read: Antonio Brown Labelled a ‘Mindless Creep’ After His Latest Jibe At Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bundchen

LA Rams Trade Rumors

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is a talented Running Back who unfortunately hasn’t received adequate support from other team members. Moreover, recurring injuries have also forced the Panthers to make the drastic call. This might turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the RB as Rams would certainly like to add him to their roster.

A #Rams Christian McCaffrey trade would be similar to Von Miller last year. CMC would open up things for the offense like Von did on the defense last year.#RamsHouse FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/8RZ5X8UngT pic.twitter.com/nXqSRA0MPK — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) October 20, 2022

Brian Burns

Brian Burns shared some interesting things on his Instagram story on Monday evening. You can interpret the tea leaves however you want. While the Rams could use offensive linemen, an edge rusher would be a much bigger help. It would allow Raheem Morris and the Rams defence to do some of what they did in the playoffs.

Brian Burns IG story… pic.twitter.com/8nDGpC5uym — Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) October 18, 2022

Josh Uche/Isaiah Wynn

The Rams met with Josh Uche of Michigan at the Senior Bowl prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. Clearly, there has been previous interest here. This is similar to how the Rams were interested in Austin Corbett before trading for him from the Cleveland Browns.

Quinn Meinerz/ Bradley Chubb

In the run game, the Denver Broncos are currently relying on Latavious Murray. They should be interested in Cam Akers to pair with Melvin Gordon now that Javontae Williams is out for the season. Is Quinn Meinerz someone the Rams could potentially get back if they trade Akers and a draft pick to the Broncos?

If they lose tonight I suspect they’re trading Chubb, which makes things easier. https://t.co/ySO6vcPkDu — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 18, 2022

D’Ernest Johnson

Rams fans have expressed interest in Kareem Hunt but what if we’re looking at the wrong Cleveland Browns running back? Johnson had a breakout season last year, finishing with 534 yards rushing, 137 yards receiving, and three touchdowns which might propel the Rams to go after him.

Also Read: NFL Sack Leaders: Origin of The Term ‘Sack,’ Last Season & All Time Leaders; Everything You Need To Know