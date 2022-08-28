6’3″ Justin Fields Diced Up the Starting Browns Defense To The Tune of 3 Touchdowns Giving Bears Fans Hope For the Season

Justin Fields took the field for 5 drives in their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns. Fields scored on 3 of those drives and looked much improved compared to last season.

Justin Fields had a not so memorable rookie year with the Chicago Bears. Fields struggled mightily due to his shaky offensive line and lackluster weapons to work with.

Fields ended his rookie year with 10 starts resulting in a 2-8 record. He passed for 1870 yards with 7 touchdowns, but 10 interceptions. He added 420 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.

Going into his 2nd year, the Chicago Bears completely overhauled their front office. They fired GM Ryan Pace and Head Coach Matt Nagy who were not able to turn the franchise around. In came GM Ryan Poles, a former player, who worked in the Kansas City Chiefs front office since 2009.

Poles also brought in Head Coach Matt Eberflus who was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts since 2018. Eberflus developed a successful defense in Indy with the help of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Eberflus, known to be a defensive minded coach, needed someone to call plays on the other side of the ball. For this, he hired Luke Getsy who was a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

The new look Justin Fields and Chicago Bears dismantled the Cleveland Browns in their final rehearsal

After an offseason of work, the Bears were ready to display their new team against the Browns. In their final preseason game, the 6’3″ Justin Fields looked like a new quarterback.

Fields led 3 touchdown drives out of 5 total drives. One other drive was a 3-and-out and another was a punt from midfield. Fields was throwing more quick passes and evading pressure coming from a shaky offensive line.

Fields ended his day with 156 yards on 14/16 passing along with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. This awarded him a passer rating of 146.9 out of a perfect 158.3.

When Fields stepped out for good, the Bears were leading by a score of 21-3. Fields found tight ends Ryan Griffin and Cole Kmet for a touchdown a piece as well as WR Dante Pettis.

For this upcoming season, Bears fans don’t have high expectations as their offense hasn’t made any splash additions. Their defense also is relatively the same after a drama filled episode with star linebacker Roquan Smith.

