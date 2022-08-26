“Kirk Cousins Isn’t Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes”: Minnesota Vikings GM Deflates His Team and Undermines His Own QB Before the Season

Recently, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired to be the GM of the Minnesota Vikings. In a press conference, he stated the brutally honest fact about Kirk Cousins, while also deflating his team’s spirits.

When we talk about the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, we can only mention a couple of names. These include Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and maybe Justin Herbert.

Kirk Cousins is undoubtedly one of the elite, but underrated quarterbacks in the league. Cousins has always been tasked with taking an under performing defense further than they could go.

Most recently, Cousins has put up stats of 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns to go with just 7 interceptions. These statistics might surprise you, considering the amount of praise Cousins gets in league circles. Cousins was undoubtedly in the MVP race before faltering later on.

Throughout his career, Cousins has been one of the best quarterbacks to not be included in the” best quarterback of that year” conversation. However, the Vikings GM decided to take an unusual route by insulting his quarterback before the season.

Also Read: Micah Parsons takes on $17 million Skip Bayless and $14 million NFL legend by joining ‘Undisputed’

Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah thinks Kirk Cousins can’t get them to the promised land

Mensah stated that Cousins is no Brady or Mahomes to give you a good chance of winning it all. He seemed to be disappointed with the status of Cousins’ contract and his correlating play.

“(The Super Bowl) is more likely to win if you have that quarterback,” Adofo-Mensah said. “It’s very unlikely to have that quarterback.”

Kirk Cousins is back. pic.twitter.com/dO3WXZlLCj — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 17, 2022

Adofo-Mensah probably means well in his statement towards Cousins. He could also just be stating the facts, hoping Cousins understands. He probably is supporting Cousins behind closed doors as well.

But this is a bizzare way to say that he has confidence in his starting quarterback. Cousins has always been an underrated quarterback in the league, and now his own GM is underrating his abilites.

Also Read: Russell Wilson has the Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James mentality according to his $1.5 million teammate