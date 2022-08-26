Lamar Jackson deserves to be the highest paid ‘$230 million plus’ player in the league according to former Super Bowl hero James White

NFL analyst James White reckons the Ravens should offer Lamar Jackson the biggest possible deal. White claimed that without Jackson, Ravens can’t be termed as playoff contenders.

Lamar Jackson is a tremendously talented quarterback who possesses every skill that can make him one of the finest in the game. Roped into the side by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Lamar already holds a number of records in the league.

The 2019 MVP has the most single-season rushing yards for a QB, most single-season rushing attempts for a QB, and the most 1000-yard rushing seasons for a QB.

Undoubtedly, a lot depends on how he performs whenever we talk about how Ravens might do this season. However, he still hasn’t finalized an extension deal with the franchise which is making fans a little anxious.

Also Read: Arch Manning is to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning what Bronny James is to billionaire LeBron James

James White calls Lamar Jackson a ‘generational talent’

Innumerable experts rate Lamar very highly. James White, previous Super Bowl hero, and now NFL analyst had interesting comments on the whole situation. On the latest episode of “Get Up,” James White showered praise on the Ravens QB. When asked about how much Lamar should be paid, he said, “Jackson should be the highest paid quarterback in the NFL.”

“Lamar is a generational talent. As he goes, that team goes. If Lamar Jackson is not on that team, I don’t think the Ravens are playoff contenders.” Moreover, when asked if Jackson should earn more than Deshaun Watson who signed a $230 million deal with the Browns, White claimed, “I think so. I love what I see from the guy. He can throw the ball, he can run it better than many running backs so, you gotta pay the guy.”

.@SweetFeet_White says Lamar Jackson should be the HIGHEST paid QB in the NFL 👀 "He's one of one." pic.twitter.com/yIaDsZI4wJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 25, 2022

Reportedly, Jackson has set the deadline for the Ravens to finalize a deal. Apparently, Jackson will shut down extension discussions after Ravens’ season-opener against the Jets on 11th September.

Under no circumstances the Ravens can afford to let Lamar go. They need him and in all probability, we will see the two parties reaching an agreement before the regular season starts.

Several superstar QBs have signed massive deals with different franchises this year. With the kind of credentials he has and the physical transformation he has undergone, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Lamar actually ends up signing a deal bigger than anyone in the league.

Also Read: “Lamar Jackson Deserves $500 Million Like Patrick Mahomes”: HOF QB Steve Young Claims Ravens Star Has GOAT Potential