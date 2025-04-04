“$710,000 isn’t a Lot Of Money”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Get Real as James Cook Lists His Orchard Park House For Sale

James Cook, a key contributor to the Bills’ ground game last season with 16 touchdowns (a league-high), could be on his way out of Buffalo as the new season approaches. The former Georgia standout is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is seeking a substantial new deal to remain with the team. However, negotiations haven’t progressed as he had hoped.

In an effort to express his frustration or to grab their attention, Cook has been posting cryptic emojis and has now listed his Orchard Park home for sale.

Cook is selling his three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home in Buffalo, which is just five minutes from Highmark Stadium, for $710,000. Does this mean the former second-round pick is planning to leave the Bills? Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think so.

He believes both sides will ultimately reach a deal because Cook is an essential part of the Bills’ offense. The Broncos Hall of Famer also pointed out that the $710,000 asking price is relatively small for a former Georgia running back.

” No. Look, $710k is not a lot of money. That’s not a lot of money for an NFL player. That’s a lot of money for an average American that’s trying to put food on the table and a roof over their head, then $710k is a lot of money. That’s not a lot of money for NFL player. So somebody bought a house, does that mean he is relocating? Exactly.”

Ocho initially wondered if Cook was moving or downsizing to a smaller house. However, he too quickly dismissed the idea, believing that the Bills’ RB is a crucial and irreplaceable part of the team.

“You think that’s a sign, maybe he’s moving to a new place, maybe he’s downsizing. I think they will get it done. He’s too much of an important part of that offense, just from a production stand point. He’s too important.”

Fans had mixed reactions to the Georgia alum listing his house for sale. After seeing pictures of the property, many found it underwhelming, with one fan even comparing it to their own home. Some fans expressed hopes that the house wouldn’t sell, wishing he would stay with the team. One commenter joked that no one would want to sell a house that looked like that.

On the other hand, some fans speculated that the Bills might trade Cook soon, arguing that he wouldn’t be selling if a new deal was in the works. There were also critiques of his behavior, with many calling it petulant and childish, saying he should honor the final year of his contract and prove his worth before demanding a new one.

If James Cook continues this behavior, the Bills will likely trade him. They won’t tolerate a locker room disruptor, especially when they’re already strapped for cap space. He doesn’t deserve the $15 million a year he’s demanding. While he did score 16 rushing touchdowns, he barely topped 1,000 rushing yards, which is considered average for a running back, especially when running behind a strong offensive line.

Running backs aren’t the valuable commodity they once were, and there’s no way he’ll get $15 million. More likely, the Bills would offer him somewhere between $10 and $12 million per year. If he refuses, they’ll have no choice but to trade him. The team can always draft another running back or rely on Ray Davis, who’s eager for more touches next season.