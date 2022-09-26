“Jimmy G safety”: 49ers QB joins Dan Orlovsky in the “embarrassing safety takers” club

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo took an embarrassing safety during the third quarter against Broncos and Dan Orlovsky is mighty relieved.

The tables have turned once again for poor Jimmy Garoppolo. Just when the man was starting to look ominous, all hopes suddenly came crashing down for the 49ers fans.

After Trey Lance’s season-ending injury in the second 49ers game, Jimmy took the field and guided his team to a fantastic victory. Within a day, Jimmy’s reputation from an over-expensive backup, turned into a savior who was looking all set to reclaim his glory.

After winning the game against the Seahawks, there were reports that 49ers players were calling Lance’s injury a blessing in disguise as Jimmy was yet again their QB1.

With oozing confidence and momentum, Jimmy took the field against the Denver Broncos. However, what happened during the game left the 49ers fans extremely dejected.

49ers’ latest defeat to the Broncos might hamper Jimmy G’s confidence going further into the tournament

The 49ers lost the humdinger by a solitary point. The 11-10 scoreline is hurting the 49ers fans even more as the team had started the game well. They had a 7 point lead going into the second quarter but post that, the San Francisco-based franchise wasn’t able to do much.

Among all this, what really hogged all the limelight was the moment when Garoppolo took an embarrassing safety. During the third quarter, Jimmy accidentally stepped out of bounds back into the end zone.

Jimmy Garoppolo accidentally steps out of bounds for a safety, but if he didn't, he would've thrown a pick six to Bradley Chubb! What just happened? #FTTB #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/dQIqK4fjtQ — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 26, 2022

Although the play saved the 49ers from gifting a pick six but it ended up adding Jimmy to the embarrassing safety takers club. As it turns out, former Lions quarterback and current NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, who had done something similar in the past was relieved that now he has another member in the club.

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

He took to Twitter and wrote, “NEVER BEEN HAPPIER FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM.” Wow, the Tweet pays testimony to the fact that Dan was sick of getting called out for the embarrassing safety and he finally has someone who can also be targeted alongside him whenever this topic comes up.

The 49ers will next take on the last season’s Super Bowl champions LA Rams and we are expecting another entertaining clash.

