Shannon Sharpe Weighs In on Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle Decision: “What the Hell Is A.J. Brown Worth?”

The Miami Dolphins took yet another step towards tearing things down by trading their last remaining star wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a first- and third-round draft choice. In a vacuum, it’s a deal that seemingly works for everyone. The Broncos get to add on to their top-tier offense that just happened to fall short in the AFC Championship, and the Broncos get to collect an ample amount of draft capital for their rebuild.

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However, if you pair that with the fact that the Buffalo Bills just managed to acquire D.J. Moore, as well as a fifth-round pick, for nothing more than a second-round draft pick, creates a rather expensive market for A.J. Brown. “The happiest people in the room are the Eagles,” Shannon Sharpe suggested during the latest episode of his Nightcap podcast.

“If Jaylen Waddle went for a first and a third, what the hell is A.J. Brown worth?” the NFL Hall of Famer questioned. “About the same or better,” his co-host, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson rebutted. Sharpe shook his head before rebutting with “about more.”

“I don’t think that anybody is going to say that Jaylen Waddle is a comparable receiver to A.J. Brown. The problem with A.J. Brown is that, everybody knows that they want to move him, and they know that A.J. Brown wants to be moved.”

In addition to Sharpe’s point, it should also be noted that the masses are well aware of the amount of cash that the Eagles could save by moving off of Brown post June 1st. So even though there has been some sense of urgency on the part of Brown and the rest of the league to get a deal done as early into the offseason as possible, nothing of note will likely occur until after that date.

When it came to the Dolphins’ side of things, Johnson suggested that he “didn’t like it,” and that he now finds himself hoping that the franchise will at least hang onto it’s premiere running back, De’Von Achane. “I hope they don’t think about giving him away, because right now, that would be your best offensive weapon.”

“They still need a veteran presence with those wide receivers,” he continued. “Someone that they can count on for that quarterback.”

Unfortunately, for Malik Willis at least, it doesn’t appear as if the Dolphins have any real interest in revamping their now-depleted offense anytime soon. They figure to be on the hunt for some type of play maker in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, but apart from that, it seems as if their newfound general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, is content with embracing the suck before looking for better returns in 2027 and 2028.