Another NFL Bettor Makes $176,000 Out Of a $25 Wager in a Miraculous Christmas Week Parlay

Christmas came in hard for many teams but brought unexpected presents for others. However, for a couple of NFL bettors, Santa came in with fortunes much bigger than they could’ve imagined.

Many wagers were placed by a couple of bettors on their favorite ten players, hoping for them to make touchdowns. The bets were made on Fanduel, with a parlay of bets placed in the ‘anytime touchdown scorer’ category. The Bets included different players from various games, including a total of 18 teams and 9 matches in the fold.

The Week 16 matchup was miraculous but also the bets displayed the bettors’ choices. The players included Jahmyr Gibbs (RB), David Montgomery (RB), Kyle Pitts (TE), Romeo Doubs (WR), and Kareem Hunt (RB) to name the first few. The later parlays consisted of bets on Breece Hall (RB), Derrick Henry (RB), Mike Evans (WR), James Conner (RB) and Raheem Mostert (RB).

The choice of players in the wager displays an inclination for the running backs of various NFL teams. What shocks a little is that most touchdowns in the season were made by wide receivers, with only Mike Evans and Romeo Doubs on the list. The lower probability of RBs making touchdowns and ending up in a fortune was in fact no less than a Christmas miracle.

The highlight of the parlay was Kyle Pitts and Romeo Doubs making the most profit for the bettor. Interestingly, a total of $176,466.33 was withdrawn by the fortune-maker who only had $25 at his disposal. However, there were more names on Santa’s list, being served with treats.

Parlay Picks Steal the Show with Christmas Miracles in NFL Betting

A tweet from ‘br_betting’ on Dec. 26 revealed another bet that earned the wagerer a staggering $489,000. The amount accrued from a $5 wager, which included 14 parlays on various NFL players.

Notably, the last two parlays were on De’Andre Swift, the Philadelphia Eagles running back, and Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers running back. McCaffrey is the obvious choice for a bet in the touchdown scorer category. He has the highest count with 21, tying in the first place with Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins. They are followed by Jalen Hurts from the Eagles with 15 TDs, who did not make the betting cut for both the fortune-makers.

Three players made the cut for both the wagerers including Jahmyr Gibbs, James Connor, and Raheem Mostert. They boasted 9, 5, and 21 touchdowns each, making the first two quite a unique but recurring option.

The unpredictability of the NFL never fails to amaze, but their on-point predictions had life-changing moments. In spite of what the stats spoke, the underdog running backs stole the show. However, fortune favors the bold as it did for these two outstanding bettors, this season.