$75 million worth Cam Newton had shocking comments about women’s role in society which he tried to clarify

Cam Newton is in a weird place in his career now, and earlier this year, the former Panthers quarterback had to clarify some comments he made about women.

Newton hasn’t been playing well since the year he won MVP and took the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He was given a chance at reviving his career in New England, but after they drafted Mac Jones, Newton was no longer in their future plans. He rejoined the Panthers, but his play was subpar, and he wasn’t given another chance.

The former MVP winner changed the game at the height of his powers. He was the best rushing quarterback in the league for a long time, if not the quickest, but certainly the strongest.

Leading a formidable offense, Newton took the Panthers on a magical 15-1 run in 2015, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance. However, the Broncos defense suffocated Newton, and ultimately, the Panthers quarterback hasn’t been the same since.

Injuries have been a major reason why the $75 million net worth Newton has failed to regain form, but life comes at you fast in the NFL, and unfortunately for Newton, he hasn’t found a way back just yet.

Cam Newton had some strange comments about women which he needed to clarify

Earlier this year, Newton appeared on a podcast commenting about the roles of women in society, and he unfortunately made some questionable comments.

He said that a woman should be “handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.” He additionally added that if a woman declares herself a ‘boss b*tch’, she’s met with the response, “But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Newton came under fire for his comments, and as a result, he tried to clarify what he meant exactly. You can watch Newton’s 8-minute long video explaining himself here.

Newton said that the biggest blunder that happened was people taking his comments out of context.

“I know plenty of coaches, and when I ask them about Cam Newton as a player some will say ‘I like Cam Newton’ and some will say ‘I don’t like Cam Newton,’” claiming that I said “I don’t like Cam Newton,” he said as an example to show what taking words out of context would mean.

He also explained that the comments were part of a bigger picture.

“When you’re doing a podcast,” Newton explained, “there’s multiple topics that’s being thrown at you at a time. Like, how do you feel about this? How do you feel about that? Cam, how do you feel about your NFL career? Cam, how do you feel about being a father? You know, you have seven kids.”

“You have this and you have that. And it’s being looked at like it’s overwhelming to one hand but also it’s like if you want to scrutinize and look at every single thing that I said, you can’t just pick two lines. Look at the totality.”

