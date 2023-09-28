A Decade After Almost Going Bankrupt, $30,000,000 Worth Travis Kelce Now Owns Multiple High End Rolex Watches

$30,000,000 worth Tight End Travis Kelce, who has been hogging all the limelight in the last few days because of the Taylor Swift dating rumors, once actually splurged all his money on just a pair of shoes and a Rolex. Back in 2013, when Kelce had signed his rookie deal with Kansas City, he had spent all his money on special ‘Back to the Future’ Nike shoes and an expensive watch.

Advertisement

A decade ago, soon after getting his rookie paycheck, Travis had landed himself in quite a fix by not thinking about how he will take care of his expenses in the future. However, a decade later, not only has the star TE taken several financially sound decision, but has also accumulated multiple Rolex timepieces.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce Now Owns Multiple Rolex Watches

Travis was once left broke after buying a single Rolex and a pair of Nike shoes, but now, the Kansas City superstar has a few Rolex timepieces worth thousands of dollars. One of the watches Travis owns is a Yellow Gold Rolex Day Date which priced around $41,000, as reported by ItsChadAlexander on Instagram.

Travis also owns a Rolex Day Date in platinum with baguette diamond hour markers worth more than $100,000. In addition to these, Mr. Kelce has got a few more amazing watches in rotation, including a casual steel Datejust with a white gold fluted bezel, as per Strapsco.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cxrc1AzLbfW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The incredible Tight End owns a dressy yellow gold Day-Date President which comes with a diamond-set bezel, and has got an ultra-prestigious platinum Day-Date President in his extraordinary armoire. Apart from these high-end timepieces, Travis has also been seen wearing a timeless rectangular diamond Breitling watch on several occasions. It is truly incredible to see how Kelce turned things around for himself in such a quick time.

Travis Kelce Has Built a $30,000,000 Empire in the Last Decade

Travis Kelce, who is rumored to be dating $600,000,000 worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) pop sensation Taylor Swift, has himself built a net worth of $30,000,000 through his lucrative endorsement deals and NFL salaries. Back in 2013, Kelce signed a 4 – year rookie contract worth $3,120,000 with the Chiefs. Since then, he has signed multiple contract extensions.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/247project_/status/1706271021462962577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Back in 2016, Kelce signed a 5-year contract extension worth $46,000,000 with $20,000,000 in guaranteed money, per Spotrac. His next contract extension came after the Chief’s Super Bowl victory in 2020, a four-year contract worth $56,000,000 which guaranteed him another $22,750,000.

Moreover, Travis successfully co-hosts ‘The New Heights’ podcast with his brother Jason Kelce that has helped him rake in the moolah. He also has brand endorsement deals with Nike, Old Spice, T-Mobile, Dick’s Sporting Goods, McDonalds, and Papa Johns. All these factors have helped Travis in building a mammoth $30 million empire after almost going bankrupt a decade ago.