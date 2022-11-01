February 7, 2020; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Eli Manning (left) and Peyton Manning (right) walk on the 11th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club – Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Manningcast is back for week 8 after a brief break, and the famous quarterbacking brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have called in a stacked guest list for week 8.

The Manningcast came back to action last week when the Bears trounced the Patriots. Before that, they took a 3-week gap from October 3rd to October 24th.

On Halloween night, the duo is back and better than ever. The Manningcast is one of the most entertaining ways to watch football games with the Manning brothers taking a more casual approach to commentary.

They are much more candid about calling the game, and they also have a great deal of insight into football given that they played the sport at a very high level for a long time.

Both are two-time Super Bowl champions, and they have a host of stories and funny moments to share that make the Manningcast so much more than a normal football broadcast.

Three QBs on the Manningcast and Amari Cooper is not one of them 😬 pic.twitter.com/qfDGeH5Xpf — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 1, 2022

Manningcast Guests Week 8: Peyton Manning and Eli Manning call on Boomer Esiason and others for Browns-Bengals

For each week, the Manning brothers call in different guests. They’ve had all sorts of guests come on the show including Dwyane Johnson, Kevin Hart, Tom Brady, and a slew of other famous people.

This week, the Manning brothers are running it back with another star-studded cast. Firstly, they have Boomer Esiason on. Esiason is a former Bengals quarterback who he played for 14 years with. He also won MVP with the team in 1988.

Peyton and Eli also brought in the Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason from the Chiefs and Eagles respectively. Both are studs at their positions and are on teams with title aspirations this year.

Their third guest tonight is Brad Paisley, a country singer from Virginia who’s a big Browns fan. Paisley is probably enjoying the game right now considering the Browns are up 18-0.

Chad Powers hosting the ManningCast tonight 😂 @EliManning 📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/cqB8NQIWZ2 — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2022

