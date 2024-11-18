New York Jets Insider Makes Bold Prediction on QB Aaron Rodgers After Colts Loss

Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are in a fix right now. Their season has all but collapsed, and their supposed messiah has failed to deliver on the promise. While in the last campaign it was a season-ending Achilles injury that sidelined Aaron Rodgers, this season the quarterback is fast running out of excuses. At 3-8, the Gang Green is in a miserable state, and a Jets Insider feels A-Rod would face the repercussions.

Rich Cumini posted some insight into the Jets’ situation and their possible changes for 2025. He predicted that there are chances that A-Rod might not be back with the team next year.

Daniel Jones benched by the Giants. Aaron Rodgers probably won’t be back with the Jets. 2025 offseason: The Great NY QB Chase. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 18, 2024

The Insider previously reported that Rodgers had “indicated” he would like to be in New York next season. However, the team is getting increasingly inclined toward a quarterback change. Since Rodgers doesn’t have any guaranteed money left in his contract, the decision won’t burn a hole in their cap space next year either.

The move was also endorsed by multiple analysts who feel that Rodgers needs to be replaced by available options on the roster or some new talent from the 2025 Draft. Many have suggested that the veteran should be benched this season itself, letting QB2 Tyrod Taylor take over.

Rodgers’ injuries last month led to more such calls, but HC Jeff Ulbrich had dismissed any possible benching.

However, the latest loss, an embarrassing 31-6 drubbing by the St. Louis Cardinals, has further compromised A-Rod‘s standing as a starter. The franchise is still steering clear of touching their starter though.

Something, the other New York team was not afraid of doing with their quarterback. And the timing could have an impact on the Jets narrative.

Could Daniel Jones be Rodgers’ replacement in 2025?

Quarterback Daniel Jones has been benched by the New York Giants just 16 games into his four-year tenure. This has set alight rumors about his future in the team. QB3 Tommy DeVito will be taking over as the starter with Drew Lock as the backup.

The move, while sudden, doesn’t come as a surprise considering how the former first-pick has performed. The Giants stand at a 2-8 record, and Jones has 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions this season.

Analyst Brandon Tierney feels Jones might be the perfect backup option for the Jets. He can be roped in as a support for a rookie QB, if the Gang Green pick one in the 2025 Draft.

As for Rodgers, all signs indicate an imminent exit from the Jets.