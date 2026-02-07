Super Bowl LX Injury Report: Seahawks Get Nick Emmanwori Boost as Patriots’ Sack Leader Listed Questionable

As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots finalize preparations for Super Bowl LX, both teams released their final injury reports ahead of Sunday night’s matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

While several players were monitored throughout the week, Seattle received welcome news regarding standout safety Nick Emmanwori, and New England will enter the game with three defenders listed as questionable.

Seahawks fans spent much of the week holding their breath after Emmanwori suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday’s practice. His availability was in doubt until Friday, when he returned as a full participant and was removed from the injury report.

Head coach Mike Macdonald offered a lighthearted update when speaking to pool reporter Kalyn Kahler.

“No designation for Nick. Turns out he’s alive,” Macdonald said.

The comment reflected Seattle’s relief after concerns that one of its most important defensive pieces might miss the Super Bowl. Emmanwori practiced in full on Friday and is expected to play without limitations.

Seattle will carry only one player with an injury designation into Sunday’s game, with fullback Robbie Ouzts listed as questionable due to a neck injury. Otherwise, the Seahawks enter the Super Bowl largely healthy, including Emmanwori, who avoided any designation.

Despite the midweek scare, Emmanwori is expected to play a central role in Seattle’s defensive game plan. The 20-year-old safety, who turns 21 on Saturday, has appeared in 14 games this season with 11 starts. He recorded 81 total tackles, added an interception, and broke up four passes during the postseason alone. His performance earned him All-Pro recognition from the Pro Football Writers of America.

A former South Carolina standout and second-round draft pick, Emmanwori fits perfectly in Macdonald’s scheme as a hybrid defender. His versatility allows Seattle to play nickel defense at one of the highest rates in the league while maintaining elite run defense. With him healthy, the Seahawks’ top-ranked scoring defense will be at full strength as the team seeks its second Super Bowl title, following its dominant win over Denver in 2013.

New England, meanwhile, will carry three players on its final injury report. Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer is questionable with a hamstring injury, linebacker Harold Landry III is dealing with a knee issue, and linebacker Robert Spillane is managing an ankle injury.

Landry, the Patriots’ 2025 sack leader, missed the AFC Championship Game and has been managing his knee since Week 6. After sitting out the final two regular-season games, he returned in a limited role during the early playoff rounds before being sidelined again against Denver.

He practiced in a limited capacity this week but remains questionable. If he is unable to play, Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder are expected to continue filling in opposite K’Lavon Chaisson.

Spillane exited the AFC Championship Game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. He missed the first three Super Bowl week practices before returning in a limited role on Thursday and Friday. Although officially questionable, Spillane has told reporters that he plans to play. His status is especially important against Seattle’s run-heavy, play-action-based offense, where his presence as a run stopper and zone defender could be critical.

Farmer’s availability could also impact New England’s interior defensive rotation as the Patriots attempt to slow Seattle’s rushing attack.

While New England’s defense faces some uncertainty, quarterback Drake Maye enters the Super Bowl healthy. He worked through a right shoulder injury following the AFC Championship Game but was a full participant in all three practices this week and is off the injury report.

Earlier in the week, Maye said he felt he had “turned a corner” with his shoulder, and he reiterated his confidence during his final media availability.

“I’m feeling great and looking forward to getting out there,” Maye said. “A chance to play in this game is a dream come true and what you work for all year long.”

Both teams will finalize practice squad elevations and inactive lists by Saturday afternoon. New England could elevate running back D’Ernest Johnson and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III, while Seattle will make its final roster decisions ahead of kickoff.

The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and NFL+.