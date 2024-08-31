“A Tech Influencer Catching the Ball Over Travis Hunter, Hell No”: Colorado WR Ain’t Taking Tussalty’s Speed Seriously

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tech influencer Tussalty has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging Buffs’ star receiver Travis Hunter to a race. Appearing on Hunter’s podcast, Tussalty made the audacious claim that he could rival his speed, but the WR was having none of it.

Advertisement

The conversation started casually enough, but things quickly heated up when Tussalty expressed surprising confidence in his speed: “I feel like I would beat you in a race. Hold on, wait. What’s your 40?” Tussalty asked, catching Hunter off guard.

Hunter, known for his speed on the field, was initially stunned by the audacity of the challenge. “You really think you can beat me in a race?” he responded, clearly amused by the boldness of the tech influencer.

“A tech influencer catching the ball over Travis Hunter, hell no,” Hunter remarked.

Tussalty didn’t back down, insisting that he could hold his own against the football star. He suggested they could race a 100-meter dash in a low-key setting, adding, “I lowkey do,” when Hunter pressed him further on whether he genuinely believed he could win.

As the banter continued, Tussalty’s confidence seemed to grow. “I think personally, I could catch over you. Well, okay okay, that’s kind of crazy. I’m not gonna lie. I think I can clamp…I don’t think you are faster. I think so.”

Hunter couldn’t let the challenge go unanswered. With a smile, he delivered the perfect punchline, ending the debate once and for all:

“I’m not even gonna waste my breath talking about that one because ain’t no way. You got good confidence for yourself though. I like that. But hell no.”

The exchange was unexpected and full of humor, highlighting not only Hunter’s athletic prowess but his ability to engage in friendly competition off the field. The conversation took another turn when the two started discussing “Fortnite,” a popular cross-platform game that had a massive following during its peak.

Hunter calls out Tussalty over “Fortnite”

This time, it was Hunter who initiated the playful jabs. “You’re probably bad at Fortnite though,” he teased, prompting Tussalty to propose another challenge. “I think I got you in Fortnite. I got you in Fortnite and I’m telling you I can clamp,” Tussalty fired back, but Hunter quickly shut him down.

“Stop right there buddy. You’re not clamping nothing bro,” Hunter retorted.

Tussalty, determined to defend his gaming skills, boasted about his Fortnite credentials, claiming to have over “30 wins” under his belt. Hunter couldn’t hold back his laughter, finding the claim hilarious.

“You’re not beating me bro. 30 wins bro. I had that like the first two seasons,” he responded, clearly confident in his superiority.

Throughout the conversation, the tone remained light-hearted and fun, with both Hunter and Tussalty showcasing their competitive natures without letting things get too serious. It was a refreshing glimpse into their personalities, proving that whether on the field, behind a mic, or in a video game, Hunter knows how to keep things entertaining.