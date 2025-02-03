“He Is in the Top 1% of Peloton Users”: Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Says Her Dad Clark Hunt Has a “Crazy” Workout Routine

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt (right) and daughter Gracie Hunt pose on the red carpet at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL’s current gold standard. Owner Clark Hunt’s franchise will chase its third consecutive Super Bowl victory next weekend in Super Bowl LIX. Kansas City’s aggressive, never-settling mentality is something Hunt has implemented throughout the Patrick Mahomes Era. Unsurprisingly, this mindset translates to his off-field endeavors.

Clark’s daughter, Gracie, recently spoke about her family’s behind-the-scenes habits on Sports Spectrum’s What’s Up podcast. She revealed her father is quite the fitness buff. And, like his Chiefs, he’s among the best of the best in the world at one particular activity.

“You probably wouldn’t know my dad is like the most athletic [and] competitive person ever. You might think competitive, but when I say athletic, I mean he was in the top and still is in the top 1% of Peloton users… he biked like an absolute legend in the mountains… [he] has a crazy workout routine.”

Gracie, once a semifinalist in the Miss USA competition, works in public relations for her father’s NFL franchise. Beyond that, she’s an active participant in marathons and has a clothing line collaboration with Erin Andrews.

She credits her father for inspiring her healthy lifestyle and for instilling the necessary traits to succeed professionally.

“Starting in first grade, [he] was helping me get conditioned for soccer… he’d wake me up and make me run a mile on the treadmill every day before breakfast. And that’s maybe where my love for running started was with him… hard work, dedication and consistency are the things that build up over a long period of time.”

Gracie said her family lives by the mantra, “hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” Fortunately for them, they have the best of both worlds in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and others.

That combination has the Hunts on the precipice of an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl triumph. There would be no better proof of concept for their approach to life than a victory next Sunday.